The new plan that the SEC plans to vote on does not prohibit the order flow payment (PFOF) model that supports institutions to grab orders for retail investors, but requires brokers to obtain retail investors’ buy and sell orders through auctions, and brokers to find markets that execute customer transactions on the most favorable terms. It will promote competition, push retail investors to execute transactions at the best price, and squeeze the profit margins of market makers such as online celebrity brokerage Robinhood and Citadel.

On Wednesday, December 14th, US Eastern Time, a vote by the US Securities Regulatory Commission (SEC) will kick off the most significant reform of the US stock market in the past two decades.

The SEC’s five commissioners will vote on the four proposals. If a majority of the commissioners agree to launch these proposals, the SEC will seek public comments on these proposals until at least March 31 next year, and then decide on the final draft of the plan.

If the above-mentioned plans are adopted and implemented, it means that the SEC will carry out the biggest change in the US stock market regulations since the revision of the US National Market System (NMS) rules in 2005.

The core content of the above plan is to require brokers to obtain retail investors’ buying and selling orders through auctions. This auction mechanism means that different companies will compete with each other to execute the transactions of retail investors, which will fundamentally change the business model of upstream market makers. The era of retail investors is coming to an end.

Currently, a retail brokerage firm can send customer orders directly to a wholesale brokerage firm for execution as long as that brokerage firm matches or beats the best price on a U.S. exchange. Large market makers usually add a penny to the best price. But this model limits competition for retail orders.

Wall Street has introduced that under the arrangement of PFOF, brokerages such as Robinhood, which have become popular with the zero commission model, did not directly send the orders of retail traders to the exchange for execution, but packaged the order information and sent it to market makers such as Citadel Securities. Since the stock market fluctuates in real time, these market makers can use algorithms and time differences to profit from retail investors’ buying and selling price difference information after paying expensive brokerage commissions.

At present, a large part of the transactions of retail investors are PFOF transactions, which do not stipulate the minimum and maximum prices that investors are willing to pay. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler believes that PFOF has brought conflicts of interest to brokers, and the transparency of the market has also decreased. Last August he said he wanted to ban PFOF trading entirely, ensuring that brokers execute orders at investors’ best prices – the highest price to sell, or the lowest price to buy.

The plan proposed by the SEC this time does not call for the prohibition of the PFOF model, but requires market participants to complete retail transactions through an auction mechanism. This requirement applies to most market makers and large stock exchanges.

The SEC’s new plan also requires brokers to look for markets where they can execute client trades on the most favorable terms. Other financial regulatory agencies have previously formulated similar requirements, but the media pointed out that the SEC’s version is more stringent.

Moreover, the SEC’s plan updates and expands the scope of a more than 20-year-old information disclosure regulation, requiring wholesalers and exchanges to publish relevant data every month for the quality of stock pricing they provide to investors. . It’s the first time firms like Robinhood and Charles Schwab have been asked to provide such detailed disclosures about the quality of their execution.

At the same time, the SEC’s plan proposes reforms in the price increment and minimum change range of stock quotations and transaction prices, allowing the stock exchange to quote stocks at a rate lower than the current minimum increment of 1 cent, and the increase can range from 0.1 cents to 1 cent change between points.

The SEC believes that the proposed reforms such as the auction mechanism can allow market makers to provide the best possible transaction execution, reduce transaction increments, and reduce the fees charged by exchanges to brokers, thereby achieving the purpose of promoting competition, improving transparency and fairness . The SEC estimates that the auction mechanism could save retail investors a combined $1.5 billion a year.

The media had previously believed that once the SEC’s new regulations were implemented, it would affect the way zero-commission online brokerages such as Robinhood, Charles Schwab, and Morgan Stanley’s E*trade handle retail trading orders, and at the same time affect market makers. The two largest market makers, Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, account for 70% of retail stock orders.

Previously, there were comments that if the SEC banned the PFOF model that supports institutions to grab orders for retail investors, the value of Robinhood, an online celebrity brokerage, would be equal to zero. While exchanges may get more deals, middlemen — brokers and wholesalers of deals like Citadel and Virtu — will object.

This Wednesday, Virtu Financial’s share price continued to decline, falling more than 7.5% in early trading. Robinhood turned down more than once during the session, and fell more than 4% when it refreshed its daily low.

