On March 18, 2021, the National Health and Health Commission issued 50 national food safety standards, including the “National Food Safety Standard for Infant Formula”, “National Food Safety Standard for Older Infant Formula” and “National Food Safety Standard for Infant Formula” “The three major standards are known as the “most stringent” milk powder “new national standards” in history. After a two-year transition period, the “new national standard” for infant formula milk powder will be officially implemented on February 22.

Previously, infant formula milk powder implemented the 2010 version of the standard. The new national standard has revised some nutrients with reference to the revision trend of international standards and the nutrient requirements of infants and young children in my country.

Liu Yanrong, senior inspector of the Food Testing and R&D Department of Nanjing Institute of Quality Inspection, introduced that, first, the protein content requirements in formulas for older infants and young children have been adjusted, and the requirements for whey protein content in milk-based formulas for older infants have been increased. There was no specific numerical requirement in the old national standard before, but now it is required to be greater than or equal to 40%; second, the requirement for carbohydrates in formula for older infants has been adjusted; it is consistent with the requirements for infant formula; third, the new national standard has added The requirements for lactose content in formula for older infants and young children also clearly stipulate that fructose and sucrose should not be used in formula for infants and older children.

In addition, the new national standard sets corresponding minimum or maximum values ​​for different nutrients to ensure the adequacy and safety of intake, and adjusts some optional ingredients in the 2010 version of the standard to essential ingredients.

Liu Yanrong said that elements such as choline, selenium and manganese play an important role in the growth and development of infants. Combined with the actual addition of these nutrients in the current market products in our country, we adjusted the choline in infant formula from an optional ingredient to an essential ingredient, and made choline, manganese and selenium in older infant formula optional The ingredients are adjusted to the essential ingredients to ensure the adequacy of nutrient intake for infants and older infants.

People in the industry believe that the new national standard puts forward higher requirements on the research and development capabilities, production technology, and scientificity of formulas of enterprises. Compared with the old national standard, the new national standard is a “qualitative leap”. The reporter learned that after the new national standard is officially implemented, food production and operation units, food safety regulatory agencies and inspection agencies should all implement the new standard.

