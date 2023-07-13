The Most Valuable Companies in the World: Ranking by Market Capitalization 2023

The annual ranking of the most valuable companies in the world based on their market capitalization has been released for July 2023. The United States has dominated the top positions, with eight companies in the top 10. In fact, if we extend to the top 20, only four companies from other countries make the list.

The technology sector continues to dominate the market, followed by the oil sector, insurance, medicine, and luxury brands. Seven out of the top 10 largest companies are technology companies, five of which have outperformed the S&P 500 in the last five years.

Taking the first spot in the ranking is Apple, with a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion. Apple became the world‘s most valuable company for the first time in August 2011 and has held the title for most of the decade. Microsoft takes second place with a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion. The popularity of its Windows operating system has contributed to its success, and it has diversified its product and service offerings over the years.

In third place is Saudi Aramco, the first non-US and non-technological company on the list, with a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion. As a major energy and chemical company owned by the Saudi government, its value is subject to fluctuations in oil demand.

Alphabet, the holding company of Google, takes the fourth spot with a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion. Google’s various products and services related to the internet, software, and electronic devices have contributed to its success.

Amazon, created by Jeff Bezos, is in the middle of the ranking with a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion. The e-commerce giant has expanded its offerings from hard-to-find products to everyday items and has become the largest online retailer in the world.

NVIDIA, known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), is in sixth place with a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion. The company’s GPUs have been instrumental in computer graphics, video games, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence development.

Tesla, the electric car company led by Elon Musk, holds the seventh spot with a market capitalization of $868 billion. Tesla is the most valuable vehicle manufacturer in the world and offers various innovative products related to clean energy.

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) ranks eighth with a market capitalization of $782 billion. Meta’s merger with Instagram and WhatsApp, along with its plans for the metaverse, has contributed to its value.

Berkshire Hathaway, led by renowned investor Warren Buffett, takes the ninth spot with a market capitalization of $759 billion. The company’s main business is in textiles, but its link to Buffett has driven its value.

The last position in the top 10 goes to TSMC, the Taiwanese company known for its semiconductor manufacturing. With a market capitalization of $539 billion, TSMC plays a crucial role in the production of chips and is still relied upon by companies like NVIDIA and Apple.

The rankings of the top 20 most valuable companies are completed by Visa, LVMH, JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil, UnitedHealth, Walmart, Eli Lilly, Tencent, Johnson & Johnson, and Mastercard.

Overall, the technology sector continues to dominate the most valuable companies in the world, highlighting its significant influence and impact on the global market.

