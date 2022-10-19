Home Business The mother sold the car and the daughter burst into tears on the spot. Xiaopeng’s “warm marketing” was suspected of overturning and was complained – People – cnBeta.COM
The mother sold the car and the daughter burst into tears on the spot. Xiaopeng's "warm marketing" was suspected of overturning and was complained – People – cnBeta.COM

The mother sold the car and the daughter burst into tears on the spot. Xiaopeng's "warm marketing" was suspected of overturning and was complained – People – cnBeta.COM

On October 19, He Xiaopeng, CEO of Xiaopeng Motors, shared the story of an old G3 owner who changed his car. The main thing is that an old G3 owner in Xi’an replaced and updated a G9, but she didn’t tell her daughter in advance. When she learned of the change, her daughter burst into tears, and then wrote a thank you letter and left it in the old car. The store staff was there. This thank you letter was discovered during the refurbishment process and circulated one after another. Everyone was encouraged.

The story is really touching and resonated with many netizens, but after only two hours, many big Vs and netizens came out to complain about the whole thing.

The question is that,It’s 2022, and there are companies that will circulate the notes one by one, and it still took 1 day, which is not logically true at all. After all, it is more efficient to take a photo and send it to the group.

Some netizens believe that the note was found in Xi’an, and He Xiaopeng, who was in Guangzhou in just one day, received it, and then it spread throughout the company. The logistics efficiency is quite high.

In addition, after He Xiaopeng posted this Weibo,There was also the word “hot push”its appearance has cast an inexplicable color on this originally very touching story, but the wording has now disappeared.

What’s more interesting is that some netizens posted about Tesla’s sensational “Starbucks coffee” order incident before, and said that it was a plan planned by the same marketing company it invited.

Some netizens summed it up well: The story is very good and touching. I would rather believe it to be true, but the whole thing looks more like a plan and a script. This kind of “warm marketing” is really unnecessary.

