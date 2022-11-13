Listen to the audio version of the article

At Eicma, the Milan Motorcycle Show, which tomorrow turns off the lights, the preview of what 2023 will be like for two wheels was aired. Travel and adventure, even beyond the asphalt, are the most followed trend, a sign of a great desire for freedom after the blockade of the pandemic. On the adventuring front, as this travel mode has been called, at the Ducati stand the attention was drawn to the Multistrada V4 Rally, arriving in February 2023; it is at the top of the family thanks to its considerable technological equipment. Its 170 hp four-cylinder V-shaped engine adopts the unprecedented “extended deactivation”, that is, it deactivates the two rear cylinders when the bike is idle and in other driving conditions, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

In 2023 Honda will bring the Transalp back from dealers, a model that was discontinued in 2013 after 26 years of successful career. The philosophy of the new XL750 Transalp is always the same: to be able to go anywhere, as evidenced by the 21-inch spoked front wheel and long travel suspension. The Transalp 2023 is equipped with the new parallel twin engine in common with the new Hornet (another Italian preview at Eicma): it delivers 92 hp. The on-board electronics are worthy of Honda, with five driving modes and a 5 ”tft display with which to manage it. At Honda there is also the arrival of the Cl500, a scrambler with a half-liter engine that makes it accessible to A2 license holders; it features extended travel suspension and a 19 ”front rim for light off-roading.

Earth and dust in the viewfinder also the Benelli Trk 702 in two versions: the basic one and the more adventurous one baptized 702 X with higher saddle, 19 “front wheel instead of 17” as in the entry variant and suspension with greater travel. They will come to us in the spring, they have a 698 cc twin-cylinder engine capable of 76.2 hp,

Suzuki has expanded its V-Strom all-terrain family with a new model, the V-Strom 800De, based on a completely new technical platform, from which another novelty is also born, the naked Gsx-8S. The beating heart of both is a 776cc parallel twin with a patented system to reduce vibrations. Even the “electric” manufacturers have sniffed the trend and are at Eicma with ad hoc models, such as theExperia, presented in June by the Modena-based Energica, and the Dsr / X of Zero Motorcycles, with 225 Nm of maximum torque and 102 hp power. These are its numbers: 180 km / h of maximum speed, 290 km of autonomy in the urban cycle (172 km on the motorway), 2.5 hours for a quick recharge.

Also for motorcyclists, but on asphalt, arrive the Super Meteor 650 by Royal Enfield and the Gt + version of the Yamaha Tracer 9: the first is the older sister of the 350 version and mounts the 648 cc parallel twin, used on the Interceptor since 2018. and Continental Gt; with windshield and bags, it is a retro-looking cruiser. At the antipodes is the futuristic Tracer 9 Gt +, which is fitted as standard with radar that manages adaptive cruise control and the unified braking system.