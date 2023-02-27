Listen to the audio version of the article

The season on the ski slopes went well or very well, depending on the mountain resorts, with the return to pre-pandemic levels and the return, after a three-year stop, of the school ski weeks. Everywhere you have to deal with the unknown natural snow while the artificial one has almost always made it possible to keep the slopes in full efficiency. March looks promising especially if the long-awaited snowfalls materialize in the Alps. Crowded slopes of Italians and foreigners confirming the strong appeal that the Alps have on enthusiasts.

«The season so far has gone well. Foreigners have returned to the Alps and even the Apennines have recovered very well after the disastrous Christmas, even if the loss of Christmas obviously cannot be recovered. In the Alps we are recovering the pre-Covid numbers, especially those of 2019 which was an excellent year. But the costs have increased a lot so that compared to 2019 the margins are not the same – reports Valeria Ghezzi, president of the National Association of Cableway Operators (Anef) -. Overall we observe a ski in excellent health with many presences and a great search for open air and high altitude. Customers understood the price increase and perhaps they also understood that most of the increases are still with us. Today the snow situation worries a little together with the temperatures with the slopes still in excellent condition. We hope to be able to arrive until Easter, even if a good snowfall would also be really useful for the landscape. In addition, a significant increase in access by non-skiers, snowshoe enthusiasts or people in search of sun, panorama and gastronomy can be observed this year. This too is another very positive sign for the mountains».

For their part, the mountain entrepreneurs interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore say they are satisfied with the results obtained to date. «The season started a little quietly but now it’s going great. Of course we need fresh snow and cold because towards mid-March we could start to suffer from the snow – says Giovanni Brasso, president of the Vialattea ski area in the Piedmontese Alps, which has come under the control of the English fund Icon -. Until 15 March there will be a full house thanks to a clientele that comes mainly from the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom. It represents the majority of the guests.’

From the nearby Valle d’Aosta, Luigi Fosson, president of the Association of Hoteliers and tourism enterprises of the Valle d’Aosta (Adava), speaks of a result that rewards both hoteliers and installers «thanks to a +15-20% to last season and as arrivals and presences in the region we are approaching the excellent numbers of 2019 with the return of foreign tour operators». Brilliant results obtained thanks to the cold of the days between the end of November and the beginning of December which created the optimal conditions «for using the snow cannons», recalls Fosson. In the shadow of Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn and Monte Rosa we hope for a good March thanks to more snowfalls. “If there are, more bookings will arrive,” says the president of Adava.

At high altitudes, when the snow doesn’t hold due to the unusual heat, enthusiasts flock to the refuges where shows and musical happenings, toasts and shows are organised. A different way to bring life to the mountain and its economy. This is the formula adopted, among others, by Mottolino fun mountain in Livigno, where attendances have returned to pre-pandemic levels and the aim is to lengthen the season. «The season is going very well and so far the attendance numbers are in line with those of 2019-2020 – explains Marco Rocca, managing director of Mottolino Fun Mountain -. March also promises very well and we look to April with an even growing number of bookings. The season should end after Easter, at the end of April. Of course, the unknown factor is how well the snow holds up, but with the planned one we aim to arrive even up to May 1st». Major sporting events and not for Cortina d’Ampezzo, where the CortinaSnowRun takes place, a race in boots that is part of the Nortec Winter Trail Running Cup Scarpa circuit. “We can’t complain: the season is going well and in these weeks there are families,” says Stefano Pirro, president of the Cortina Hoteliers Association.