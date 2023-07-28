Home » The move of the majority: via the criminal penalties for companies that collaborate with the tax authorities. Facilitated regime for foreign Scrooges. Pd anger: there is a preventive shield, a favor to tax evaders
The move of the majority: via the criminal penalties for companies that collaborate with the tax authorities. Facilitated regime for foreign Scrooges. Pd anger: there is a preventive shield, a favor to tax evaders

The move of the majority: via the criminal penalties for companies that collaborate with the tax authorities. Facilitated regime for foreign Scrooges. Pd anger: there is a preventive shield, a favor to tax evaders

ROME. Exclude criminal tax sanctions, in particular those connected to the crime of misrepresentation, to taxpayers adhering to collaborative compliance (companies) who «have behaved collaboratively and communicated in advance and exhaustively the existence of the related tax risks».

This is foreseen by three identical amendments by FdI, Fi and Lega approved in the Senate Finance Committee. The amendment replaces the indication to identify «specific measures to lighten tax criminal penalties» for taxpayers who have engaged in «non-malicious behavior and communicated in advance» tax risks.

There is also a collaborative fulfillment regime, with the related bonus effects, even for those who have their residence in Italy and the Scrooges abroad. Indeed, an amendment to the tax delegation approved by the Senate Finance Commission provides for “the introduction of a collaborative compliance regime for natural persons who transfer their residence to Italy as well as for those who maintain it abroad but possess, also through a third party or through trusts” in the territory of the State a total income “on average equal to or greater than one million euros”.

«There was a spirit of great collaboration on the part of all the parliamentary groups. Obviously there are different sensitivities. The goal we wanted to achieve takes into account the fact that many measures must come into force on 1 January 2024, I am referring in particular to the Global Minimum Tax and certain corrections to tax litigation which must comply with the commitments undertaken in the Pnrr” says the deputy minister of Economy Maurizio Leo. When asked about the approval times of the bill, expected next week in the Chamber and subsequently in the Chamber for the third reading, Leo says that «this is the commitment. Obviously there will also be maximum collaboration with the presidents of the Chamber and Senate to achieve this result which is not the result of a political party, but of the country system”.

The Pd is very harsh: «The amendments of the right approved today in the Finance Committee to the tax delegation mark on the one hand the beginning of a sensational attack on the Revenue Agency and on the other a gift to habitual tax evaders large and small. It is a bomb placed under our tax system» says the group leader in the Senate Francesco Boccia. Among the amendments “there is a sort of preventive shield for taxpayers who make unfaithful declarations,” he observes. “A serious measure which, in addition to putting the state’s coffers at risk, sends the message that whoever pays taxes is a fool”.

