The MSC Meraviglia Makes Historic First Visit to Newport, Rhode Island

The MSC Meraviglia cruise ship has made its inaugural visit to Newport, Rhode Island as part of its Canada and New England itinerary. This marks the first time the ship, owned by MSC Cruises, has docked in Rhode Island. The MSC Meraviglia is one of the largest cruise ships in the world, measuring 315.7 meters in length and weighing 171,598 gross tons. Its new itineraries in Canada and New England are expected to have a significant economic impact on the region, with approximately $2 million in local spending projected for Newport alone. MSC Cruises views this visit to Newport as an important milestone in their efforts to expand their presence in the North American market. The cruise ship also visits other destinations such as Boston, Portland, Sydney, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Saint John along its route.

