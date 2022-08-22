The Municipal Construction Bureau went to Haiyan County to carry out a special investigation



In order to further promote the application of green construction, intelligent construction and prefabricated technology in Jiaxing City, and help our city to create a national pilot for the coordinated development of intelligent construction and industrialization, on August 12, Zhu Bin, member of the Party Committee and Chief Engineer of Jiaxing Construction Bureau, led the bureau related to The department, the center and the Municipal Building Energy Conservation Association went to Haiyan County to investigate the production and operation of prefabricated enterprises.

The research team went to the prefabricated production bases of Jinxiao Construction Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Urban Construction Industrial Group Jiaxing Co., Ltd. to visit and inspect the standardized production, equipment and facilities of prefabricated components and components, and listened to the company’s technical strength, typical representative performance, excellent Scientific and technological achievements, quality management system, etc., as well as opinions and suggestions on Jiaxing’s intelligent construction work.

During the investigation process, the Municipal Construction Bureau affirmed the work of Jinxiao Construction Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Urban Construction Construction Industry Group Jiaxing Co., Ltd. in the field of prefabricated production and construction, and put forward three work requirements for the future development of the enterprise: First, to give strong support Jiaxing City’s intelligent construction and industrialization work, give full play to the advantages of enterprises, and provide professional, technical and service-oriented talents for the development of the industry; the second is to attach great importance to the inspection of raw materials for industrialized production, and to control the quality of product sources; the third is to strengthen cooperation with The construction, design, construction, and supervision of the four parties communicate with each other, deepen and refine the optimization of prefabricated construction requirements, and ensure the quality and safety of construction projects.

In the next step, the Municipal Construction Bureau will actively connect with the departments of development and reform, economic and information technology, science and technology, finance, capital regulations, etc., establish and improve the policy system for the coordinated development of intelligent construction and construction industrialization, and promote the green development of urban and rural construction in our city at a high level.