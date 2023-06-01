The municipal government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hengfeng Bank. Hengfeng Bank will provide Chongqing with an intentional credit line of 150 billion yuan in the next five years_Chongqing People’s Government Network

On May 31, during the 19th East-West Joint Conference of Shandong-Chongqing Cooperation, Hengfeng Bank and the Chongqing Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly build a western financial center. In the next five years, Hengfeng Bank will provide an intentional credit line of not less than 150 billion yuan for key projects and target customers in Chongqing, and fully support the high-quality economic and social development of Chongqing.

According to the agreement, the two parties will give full play to their respective advantages and strengthen all-round and multi-level strategic cooperation in areas such as integration of industry and finance, financial innovation, and credit system construction. Among them, Hengfeng Bank will strive to seize strategic opportunities such as Chongqing’s further promotion of the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the construction of an inland open highland, and the creation of a financial center in the west, so as to provide support for Chongqing’s economic structure optimization, modern industrial system construction, and major project construction. Provide convenient and preferential financial services. Chongqing will continue to optimize its industrial layout, create a sound financial environment, promote information sharing, improve policy guarantees, and ensure the implementation of cooperation.

Hengfeng Bank is the only national joint-stock commercial bank headquartered in Shandong. On August 7, 2009, one year before Lu Yu’s counterpart assistance to the “Jianghai Covenant”, Hengfeng Bank’s Chongqing Branch was officially established. Under the framework of Shandong-Chongqing cooperation, Hengfeng Bank Chongqing Branch takes root in Chongqing, integrates into Chongqing, serves Chongqing, and actively promotes “hospitality Shandong” to join hands with “Beautiful Chongqing”. Up to now, Hengfeng Bank Chongqing Branch has provided Chongqing with a total of more than 1.38 trillion yuan in comprehensive financing, and continued to increase its financial support for counterparts in Shandong Province to cooperate with 14 districts and counties in Chongqing City to promote industrial collaboration, talent collaboration, Consumption cooperation, promote the deepening and solid cooperation between Shandong and Chongqing, and strive to create a new model of cooperation between Shandong and Chongqing.