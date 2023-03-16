Home Business The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke–fast technology–technology changes the future
The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

“RTX 4080 12GB” will inevitably become a dark history for NVIDIA, because it was originally at the level of 70, but it was forced to be classified at the level of 80. It had to be canceled after various complaints, and finally came out as 70 Ti.

But the strange thing is that even the RTX 3070 in the previous generation has a public version, and this time even the RTX 4070 Ti does not have a public version, and it is directly on the non-public version. I don’t know why.

As a result, it is now found thatThere is actually a public version of the RTX 4070 Ti, but it has never been released.

It adopts a short and compact PCB design,The most eye-catching thing is a C-shaped notch at the rearRTX 4090/4080 is V-shaped.

In addition, you can also see six memory chips (and two empty soldering positions), a single 16-pin power supply interface, a dual-fan copper bottom radiator, etc.

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

Interestingly,The non-public version of RTX 4070 Ti released by Inno3D, PNY, etc. is very similar to it in designjust completed the PCB a little bit, but still left some blank space at the end.

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

Next, the RTX 4070 will be released on April 12. I have seen some spy photos of its public version before, but obviously it will not be released, just for AIC reference.

The mysterious public version of RTX 4070 Ti is now available!Forcibly renamed 4080 12GB is a joke

