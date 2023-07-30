The Mysterious Rarity: The 1943 Lincoln “Penny” Becomes the Most Valuable Coin in Numismatics

Title: Rare 1943 Lincoln “Penny” Valued at Two Million Dollars

Subtitle: The 1 cent coin becomes the most sought-after in numismatics

In the world of coins, there are endless collectors willing to pay fortunes to keep a unique piece, one of those that only have a few in the numismatics. This motivated a 1 cent coin of the dollar to become the most sought after, with a value of up to two million dollars for the “penny” of Lincoln from 1943.

There are several theories about the origin of this mysterious currency, which under normal circumstances would not be worth more than the number printed on its back. However, due to an accident, the 1943 Lincoln “penny” is considered a rarity, and its value has climbed to unimaginable figures for a 1-cent coin.

In 1943, during World War II, the United States Mint struck zinc-coated steel pennies to conserve copper and tin, which were needed to arm American troops fighting in Europe and Japan. When the switch from bronze alloy to zinc-plated steel pennies occurred, only a relative handful of bronze pennies slipped through and ended up being produced, with estimates suggesting that the Philadelphia and San Francisco mints each issued fewer than 20 in total.

The curious thing is that there was always suspicion that this “error” was forced on purpose, by someone who put a copper plate, in order to obtain these truly unique Lincoln “penny” coins. With all this myth around it, Lincoln’s “penny” has become a legend within the numismatics of the United States, despite being considered a relatively new currency.

At present, there are only 27 known coins of 1943 copper, which have been classified, including six of the 1943-S series, as well as the single 1943-D series. These valuable coins have been rated by PCGS and NGC, making them highly sought after by collectors.

The currency weighs just 3.11 grams, and the value of the metal used to make them is estimated at 2.8 cents. However, at auction, it could exceed two million dollars. The record price for a 1943 copper penny was reached in 2012 when the only 1943-D coin, graded by PCGS MS64 Brown, sold for $1,750,000. The last Lincoln “penny” sold for the same amount.

In 2003, the same currency had sold for $212,750, marking an increase of 1,000% in its value in just seven years. Experts predict that if it were to go up for auction again, its updated price would be $2,196,797, making it the most valuable 1 cent currency on the planet.

The rarity and historical significance of the 1943 Lincoln “penny” have made it a prized possession among numismatics collectors, with its value reaching astonishing heights. With collectors endlessly searching for the elusive coins, the 1943 Lincoln “penny” has truly become a treasure within the world of numismatics.

