The Nasdaq 100 – “new” and still doing well

Less is more. True to this motto, the Nasdaq 100, the flagship index of the Nasdaq technology exchange in the USA, was reweighted in July. That sounds unspectacular at first, but maybe it isn’t. After all, the previous heavyweights and favorites of investors, the “magnificent seven”, are particularly affected by the changeover. These are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla and Meta Platforms.

Their share in the index was compressed more significantly, from 56 to 44 percent. They’re still the linchpin of Nasdaq performance, but not quite as strong. In addition, those responsible determined that the five companies with the largest market capitalization may only have a combined weight of a maximum of 38.5 percent in the index in the future.

