The Nasdaq puts the turbo and enters a new bullish phase. How long will it last?

The old stock market saying “sell in May and go away“, this year may not be met, at least not consistently across asset classes and investment sectors. In the last few sessions, in fact, the Nasdaq Compositethe index representing the performance of 2,500 shares listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, entered bull market stageachieving a performance of over 20% from the lows for the period reached at the end of December last year.

The Nasdaq bull market

While investors continue to monitor the moves of the various central banks and inflation data, some stock indexes continue to run. This is the case with the Nasdaq100 e del Nasdaq Composite which in recent weeks are entered a bull market phase, and this at a time when many investors were preparing to follow the old stock market saying, “get rid of your investments starting in May”. The two American indices therefore defied market expectations, exceeding them thus demonstrating a remarkable resilience, despite the complex market environment.

In detail, the Nasdaq100, the index representing the 100 largest companies in the Nasdaq Composite, shows an increase of 25.7% from the lows of December last year; while the Nasdaq Composite by +21.3%.

This rally in recent months could mark a clear turning point, thus opening the door to a new growth cycle for the American indices, which in the coming weeks will also be able to benefit from the upward overcoming of some key resistance levels, but where they could go the indexes? But most of all Will this phase last or is it destined to end soon?

So let’s analyze the Nasdaq Composite to see which levels are most important both upside and downside.

As we can see from the graph below, the American index from the lows of the end of December 2022 achieved an increase of more than 20% from the minimum marked in December to 10,000 points, a key level that marks the entry into a bullish phase. The index took just 89 trading days to perform more than 20% from previous lows, following the same path as the related Nasdaq 100 Index, which entered a new bull market in late March.

In fact, although there is no specific definition of a bull market, investors and traders usually believe that a bull market begins when the market trend shows a clear upward trend in prices.

In this sense, a common indicator that has been used for many years to determine the start of a bull market is a rally of more than 20% from a previous low. However, it must still be considered that although this is a very observed indicator by investors, it it is not the only criterion for assessing whether or not a market has entered a bullish phase and it is certainly not always reliable and accurate.

In fact, according to Dow Theory, the basis of modern technical analysis, “a trend is ongoing until there is a definitive trend reversal signal: short periods of countertrend movements do not constitute a reversal of the market unless they persist”.

Nasdaq technical analysis

Other technical elements that could corroborate the bull market hypothesis on the Nasdaq are the breaking above the main 50- and 200-period moving averages (yellow and orange lines), technical configurations which took place in mid-March and which signal an improvement in the trend of the index.

But that’s not all, the American index at the beginning of January has breached the downtrendline to the upside (dashed blue line) built from November 2021 highs and also confirmed in August last year. Thus, the upward crossing of this descending trendline, which signaled the previous bear market, and the subsequent retest of the breakout area at 11,000 points, is another sign of strength on the index.

Looking at the graph, the Nasdaq Composite in recent sessions again attempting the breakout of theresistance area at 12,300 points, a price area repeatedly re-tested by prices and which has rejected quotations in recent months. In this sense, it is precisely the overcoming of this area of ​​resistance with increasing trading volumes that could favor new extensions on the index with target first set at 12,500 points and then towards the psychological area of ​​13,000 pointsAugust 2022 prices.

In any case, the short-term trend is upwards and in case of a sharp worsening of the dynamics, the most important support level for the index remains the supportive area of ​​11,500 points, the level through which the main 200-period moving average passes. In fact, the return of prices below this last level could aggravate the technical situation on the index, bringing prices back towards 11,000 points.

the Nasdaq is thus the first major market index to re-enter a bull marketin fact, the S&P 500 index has risen by 16% since the last lows recorded in October 2022, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has progressed by +17% since last September, percentages lower than those achieved by the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq driven by tech

The Nasdaq’s rises in recent months have been driven primarily by stocks purchases of technology stocksstocks that were avoided for most of 2022. In fact, let’s keep in mind that among the companies on the Nasdaq, those that have achieved the best performances in recent months and which have driven the index are all tech companies:

In first place for performance we find A destination that has jumped by more than 95% since the beginning of the year, +107% in the last 6 months. In second place we find Nvidia also up more than 95% year-to-date, followed by Seen (+45%) e AMD (+50%).

In the graph above we see the long-term trend of the Nasdaq with the vertical lines signaling the last major recessions. The graph is on a logarithmic scale and starts from 1971.

But not only that, the performance of the Nasdaq Composite was also positively impacted by results of the recent season of quarterly accountswith a large number of stocks beating analysts’ expectations, improving stock sentiment on the stock market.

“After this powerful earnings season and a more supportive environment from the Fed, the Nasdaq looks poised for a breakout“, commenta Bill Gunderson, a Bloomberg.

However, many analysts remain more cautious as we may be on the verge of an upcoming correction of prices after the recent increases.

In fact, we recall that the Nasdaq after last exiting a bear market in August 2022, only two months later re-entered a bear market, collapsing again by more than 20% from the previous high in October 2022.

Since then it has taken seven months of buying for the Nasdaq to re-enter a bull market (thanks to recent sessions), which could make the rally more durable, or maybe it’s just a bull trap. We will see…