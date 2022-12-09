Home Business The national 5G network access rate is released: Beijing and Shanghai have not grabbed the first mobile fastest–fast technology–technology changes the future
The national 5G network access rate is released: Beijing and Shanghai have not grabbed the first mobile fastest

This afternoon, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and the Mobile Network Quality Pilot Array jointly released the “National Mobile Network Quality Monitoring Report” (Phase 3), and the data statistics time is the third quarter of 2022.

The data in the report is obtained through 5G and 4G network tests initiated by mass users using mobile terminal speed measurement APPs.

On the whole, in the third quarter of 2022, the national mobile network will maintain a stable and positive trend, and move forward steadily along the direction of high-quality development. The construction of 5G network is accelerating, the scale of users continues to expand, and the momentum of industry development continues to increase.

Among them, the average downlink and uplink access rates of the national 5G network are 352.09Mbps and 76.98Mbps, respectively.

The average downlink and uplink access rates of the national 4G network are 43.81Mbps and 26.41Mbps, respectively.

From the perspective of the specific national rankings, cities such as Beijing and Shanghai unexpectedly failed to win the first place.Instead, Chongqing sits firmly at the top of the list, with an average downlink access rate of 412.77Mbps.

From the perspective of provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government), the provinces with the highest average downlink access rate of 5G networks are Chongqing, Shanghai, Beijing, Liaoning, and Yunnan.

The provinces with the highest average downlink access rate of 4G networks are Fujian, Henan, Shandong, Qinghai, and Hainan.

From the perspective of various telecom operators, China Mobile is the leader in the average downlink access rate and uplink access rate of the 5G network.

China Unicom is the leader in the average downlink access rate of the 4G network, and China Telecom is the leader in the uplink average access rate.

