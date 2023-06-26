The National Audit Office released the 2022 annual audit report: the central fiscal deficit of 2.65 trillion yuan is equal to the budget

Today (26th) morning, the Audit Office was entrusted by the State Council to report to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on the audit of the implementation of the central budget and other fiscal revenues and expenditures in 2022. What is the result of the annual “economic physical examination”?

The report shows that in 2022, the total central general public budget revenue will be 10,755.214 billion yuan, the total expenditure will be 13,405.214 billion yuan, and the deficit will be 2,650 billion yuan, which is the same as the budget.

The National Development and Reform Commission manages and allocates 640 billion yuan of central financial investment, of which 146.75 billion yuan is arranged for the central government to spend 146.75 billion yuan, and 493.25 billion yuan is transferred to local governments, mainly for food security, energy security, and industrial chain supply chain security.

In terms of budget execution by central departments, in 2022, the 41 key audited departments and 188 affiliated units received 228.559 billion yuan in fiscal budget allocations, and 10.985 billion yuan in various problems were found. Relatively standardized, but the unit still has many problems. There are problems such as the use of departmental powers or industry resources to profit in violation of regulations, charges or transfer of apportionment, and the amount reaches 619 million yuan.

Audit finds issues such as cannibalization of unemployment benefits

Focusing on the promotion of employment, housing rental, urban and rural compulsory education, and rural revitalization, which are generally concerned by the society, this audit report also specifically announced the audit results of people’s livelihood issues.

In terms of auditing funds for promoting employment, the National Audit Office focused on auditing 24 provinces and cities and 83 areas of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and found that job stabilization subsidies were detained and defrauded by labor dispatch companies. In addition, there were some local vocational skills training frauds; and the erosion of unemployment benefits.

In the audit of housing leasing funds, it was discovered that the use of public rental housing mortgage financing in violation of regulations involved an amount of 15.75 billion yuan.

The Audit Office also audited the subsidy funds for urban and rural compulsory education, and found that the education departments of 7 provinces and 45 schools illegally collected 1.005 billion yuan in sponsorship funds. 308 schools in 4 provinces illegally charged 91.312 million yuan in supplementary course fees and forced students to buy computers. The actual controllers of 10 private schools in 7 provinces transferred 942 million yuan of school funds through illegal dividends and related transactions;

In terms of rural revitalization, some projects have encountered problems such as operating losses, low survival rates of planting and breeding, and idle and abandoned facilities, involving 7.172 billion yuan in assistance funds.

Transferred more than 300 clues on major violations of discipline and law

In recent years, the National Audit Office has promoted the full coverage of auditing, which is to form a normalized and dynamic deterrent to the supervision power of all localities, departments and units that manage and use public funds, state-owned assets, and state-owned resources without exception. State-owned asset management audit has become a key content in the audit report.

When the CNAO audited the books of 33 central enterprises, it was found that the asset management of some enterprises was still chaotic, and there were problems such as chaotic management of central enterprises’ physical assets, illegal leasing and lending of assets and funds, and illegal operations.

25 financial institutions illegally carried out deposit and loan, wealth management, trust, insurance and other businesses, among which bank deposit and loan business violations are still relatively frequent.

In addition, there are still problems affecting the security of state-owned assets, such as insufficient intensive and efficient allocation and use of administrative assets, and hidden dangers of ecological and environmental risks that have not been eliminated.

The audit report shows that since May 2022, the audit has discovered and transferred more than 300 clues to major violations of discipline and law, involving more than 1,800 people.

Clues to major violations of discipline and law found in the audit will be handed over to relevant departments for further investigation in accordance with discipline and law, and relevant localities, departments and units will implement rectification. The Audit Office will follow up and supervise, and announce the overall rectification before the end of this year.

