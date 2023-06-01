The National Bank in a dilemma – If rents rise, that also fuels inflation – News

The SNB wants to combat inflation by raising interest rates. But if this causes rents to rise, a spiral threatens to set in motion.

It’s like a paradox. Last year, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised the key interest rate faster than ever before – from -0.75 percent to 1.5 percent. The National Bank wants to fight inflation with this. Now, of all things, the increase in interest rates is causing housing to become massively more expensive. This, in turn, has an impact on inflation, and the pressure on the National Bank to raise interest rates further increases.

Monetary policy is like a drug with a side effect, says Jan-Egbert Sturm, head of the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich (KOF). “And in this case, this side effect affects the rents, among other things. Unfortunately, we live in a world where not everything works perfectly – and this is an example of that.”

Rents are expected to rise after the notice period in October. Around one million households in Switzerland are potentially affected by the rent increases. The increase in rents is likely to have an impact on inflation, especially in autumn and next year, as the forecasts show.

Rent increase fuels inflation

In its most recent forecast from the end of March, the KOF expects an inflation rate of 1.5 percent for 2024. According to Sturm, this development is being strongly driven by the rent increase. “Rents account for almost half of this inflation rate.”

Switzerland is a country where housing is relatively expensive.

Rents in Switzerland have a major impact on inflation because spending on housing makes up a large part of the basket of goods, which is crucial for calculating inflation. Households in this country spend around a quarter of their money on housing and ancillary costs. Compared to the average for the euro area, Switzerland stands out here, says Jan-Egbert Sturm. “Switzerland is a country where housing is relatively expensive.”

Rents in Switzerland are already high and are likely to continue to rise. Rents could rise by ten percent within a year, partly because the reference interest rate was raised for the first time today. On the other hand, homeowners can also pass on part of the inflation and general costs.

Side effect of fighting inflation

The fact that the policy of the National Bank is contributing to the increase in rents is unfortunate, but a side effect when it comes to fighting inflation. “In an ideal world, you wouldn’t want such a cycle. But it’s not the only cycle that’s taking place,” says the head of the ETH economic research center.

On the whole, inflation will be reduced again by today’s monetary policy. “Of course there are certain exceptions, as is currently the case with rents. And from the SNB’s point of view, this is also an exception that it would probably prefer not to have,” concludes Sturm.

In the course of the year, the National Bank will probably raise the key interest rate further. In doing so, it succeeds in curbing inflation because the economy is being slowed down and prices are falling in general. However, rents continue to rise.