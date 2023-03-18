Home Business The National Development and Reform Commission conducts on-the-spot research and in-depth research on iron ore supply and price stability_股市直播_股票证券星
(Original title: The National Development and Reform Commission conducts on-the-spot research and in-depth research on iron ore supply and price stability)

According to the news from the National Development and Reform Commission on March 17, the Price Department of the National Development and Reform Commission and relevant parties recently went to Qingdao Port and Tangshan Port to conduct investigations, understand the port iron ore inventory, stockpiling charges, etc., analyze and judge iron ore. The ore market and price situation, research and do a good job in ensuring the supply and price stability of iron ore. During the period, the research team organized some iron ore trading companies to hold a special meeting, reminding and warning iron ore trading companies to operate in accordance with laws and regulations, and not to hoard or drive up prices. The National Development and Reform Commission pays close attention to changes in the iron ore market. In view of the sharp rise in iron ore prices for a period of time, it will actively study and adopt measures such as supply guarantee, demand adjustment, and market supervision with relevant departments to curb unreasonable iron ore prices. The rise will promote the smooth operation of the iron ore market.

