Newspaper, Beijing, November 16th (Reporter Lu Yanan) Important livelihood commodities are closely related to the basic life of the broad masses of the people. It is not only a clear request of the Party Central Committee, but also an ardent expectation of the people to ensure the supply and price of important livelihood commodities.

In October, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.1% year-on-year, of which food prices rose by 7.0%. In food, the price of fresh vegetables turned from a 12.1% increase in the previous month to a decrease of 8.1%; while the price of pork rose by 51.8%, an increase of 15.8 percentage points over the previous month; driven by the rise in pork prices, the prices of eggs and poultry rose by 12.7% respectively. % and 8.3%, both increased.

At the National Development and Reform Commission’s monthly press conference on November 16, Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that the National Development and Reform Commission strengthened price monitoring and early warning, and continued to closely monitor the production, circulation and prices of commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, and vegetables. . Further strengthen the “vegetable basket” mayor responsibility system, guide all localities to comprehensively adopt measures such as smooth logistics, start fair sales, reduce wholesale market entry fees, release reserves, etc., and seriously investigate and deal with illegal activities such as fabricating false information, manipulating prices, etc., to maintain fairness orderly market environment.

At present, the northern region has entered the heating season in an all-round way, and keeping warm and supply is an important task to protect people’s livelihood. Meng Wei said that although the complicated and severe international market situation has had a certain impact on my country’s winter supply guarantee, after all parties have prepared in advance, worked together, and taken effective measures, the supply of my country’s natural gas resources in this winter heating season is generally guaranteed. Affected by persistent cold weather and other factors, supply and demand may be tight in some areas.

According to reports, the National Development and Reform Commission has strengthened overall coordination with relevant departments, focusing on ensuring the supply and price of natural gas for people’s livelihood, and ensuring a safe and stable supply of energy. During the heating season, all localities will be organized to effectively fulfill the main responsibility of guaranteeing people’s livelihood, and the direct responsibility of urban gas companies to ensure supply will be tightened to ensure sufficient and stable supply of people’s livelihood. At the same time, urge all localities to strictly implement the door-to-door price policy for residents to ensure that the price of natural gas for people’s livelihood is basically stable.

In addition, the National Development and Reform Commission is supporting upstream gas supply companies such as PetroChina, Sinopec, and CNOOC to increase storage and production, and increase domestic natural gas production during the winter peak period as much as possible. Give full play to the dispatching and coordinating role of the national pipeline network company, promote the storage of gas storage facilities that have been built, coordinate the use of gas storage resources, and ensure the needs of the entire heating season, especially the peak supply.

According to Meng Wei, in terms of ensuring the security of food and energy supply chains, the National Development and Reform Commission has announced the minimum purchase price of wheat in 2023, which is 2 cents higher per catty than the previous year; revised and issued the “National Fertilizer Commercial Reserve Management Measures”, Ensure that the fertilizer reserves are in place, adjusted and available. Accelerate the construction of nuclear power and hydropower projects, and accelerate the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases focusing on deserts, Gobi, and desert areas; continue to do a good job in ensuring coal supply, and the output of raw coal in the first three quarters reached 3.32 billion tons, an increase of 330 million tons year-on-year, an increase of 11.2 %.

(Lu Yanan)

[Responsible editor: Cao Jing]