Home Business The National Development and Reform Commission issued a 2.4 billion yuan investment to support the construction of projects such as energy-saving and carbon-reduction transformation.
Business

The National Development and Reform Commission issued a 2.4 billion yuan investment to support the construction of projects such as energy-saving and carbon-reduction transformation.

by admin

Original title: Development and Reform Commission issued 2.4 billion investment to support the construction of projects such as energy saving and carbon reduction transformation

China News Service, July 26. According to the official WeChat news of the “National Development and Reform Commission” on the 26th, recently, the National Development and Reform Commission issued a special project for pollution control and energy conservation and carbon reduction (energy conservation and carbon reduction direction) in the second batch of central budget investment in 2022. 2.4 billion yuan to support the construction of projects such as energy-saving and carbon-reduction transformation, low-carbon, zero-carbon and negative carbon, energy-saving and low-carbon technology innovation demonstrations, and circular economy-assisted carbon reduction in key areas and industries in various regions.

This batch of investment plans adheres to the principle of “multiple use of money”, and actively serves and supports the construction of major regional development strategies on the basis of fully taking into account the balance between regions. Key areas such as watersheds are inclined.

In the next step, the National Development and Reform Commission will strengthen the dispatch, supervision and management of the implementation of the investment plan, guide and urge relevant regions to speed up the project construction, form a physical workload as soon as possible, and effectively utilize the investment benefits within the central budget, so as to expand effective investment and promote green and low-cost projects. Provide strong support for carbon development. (Zhongxin Finance)

See also  Volkswagen: deliveries of 100% electric vehicles double in the third quarter of 2021

You may also like

Consumption, home automation and smart appliances allow you...

iPhone 14 or all series 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro...

Borsa Milano closed weak at -1%, new historical...

Piaggio Aero, “decision on the sale before the...

Inps: the redundancy fund can be activated against...

Gas: Medea (Italgas Group) becomes a shareholder with...

WDW 2022, the Ducati weekend reaches 80,000 admissions

The Brenner tunnel accelerates, a thousand Italian companies...

Bonus 200 euros: this is what retirees need...

Aoxiang Pharmaceutical: The new crown oral drug is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy