Original title: Development and Reform Commission issued 2.4 billion investment to support the construction of projects such as energy saving and carbon reduction transformation

China News Service, July 26. According to the official WeChat news of the “National Development and Reform Commission” on the 26th, recently, the National Development and Reform Commission issued a special project for pollution control and energy conservation and carbon reduction (energy conservation and carbon reduction direction) in the second batch of central budget investment in 2022. 2.4 billion yuan to support the construction of projects such as energy-saving and carbon-reduction transformation, low-carbon, zero-carbon and negative carbon, energy-saving and low-carbon technology innovation demonstrations, and circular economy-assisted carbon reduction in key areas and industries in various regions.

This batch of investment plans adheres to the principle of “multiple use of money”, and actively serves and supports the construction of major regional development strategies on the basis of fully taking into account the balance between regions. Key areas such as watersheds are inclined.

In the next step, the National Development and Reform Commission will strengthen the dispatch, supervision and management of the implementation of the investment plan, guide and urge relevant regions to speed up the project construction, form a physical workload as soon as possible, and effectively utilize the investment benefits within the central budget, so as to expand effective investment and promote green and low-cost projects. Provide strong support for carbon development. (Zhongxin Finance)