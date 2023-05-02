The national economy achieved a good start in the first quarter- Qiushi.com

The national economy achieved a good start in the first quarter

Party Group of the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the severe and complex international environment and the arduous and arduous domestic reform, development and stability tasks, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, all regions and departments have earnestly implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and insisted on the word “stability”. Seek progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, better coordinate the two overall domestic and international situations, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate Development and security, with emphasis on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, production demand stabilized and rebounded, employment and prices were generally stable, development momentum gradually increased, positive factors accumulated and the economy started well, and the main goals of economic and social development for the year were achieved. The task has laid a good foundation.

1. Economic growth stabilized and picked up

With the rapid and stable transition of epidemic prevention and control, the recovery of production and living order has accelerated, the proactive fiscal policy has been strengthened to improve efficiency, the prudent monetary policy has been precise and powerful, economic growth has picked up, production has generally improved, and the foundation of the real economy has been further consolidated. Showing a recovery trend. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP in the first quarter was 28,499.7 billion yuan, calculated at constant prices, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points over the fourth quarter of the previous year; a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.2%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points.

The agricultural production situation is stable.All regions and departments have paid close attention to ensuring the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products, vigorously increased agricultural investment, accelerated the application of agricultural science and technology, and progressed in an orderly manner in preparation for spring plowing. The growth of winter wheat is generally normal, and the production of summer grain is stable and improving. According to the annual planting intention survey, the national intentional planting area of ​​wheat, rice, and corn is basically stable. According to the agricultural dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of April 20, the area of ​​spring sown grain in the country has exceeded 160 million mu, and nearly 20% of the intended sown area has been completed, and the progress is slightly faster than the same period last year. The animal husbandry industry developed steadily, and the supply of livestock and poultry products was relatively sufficient. In the first quarter, the output of pork, beef, mutton and poultry was 24.56 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%; the output of milk and poultry eggs increased by 8.5% and 2.8% respectively.

Industrial production recovered steadily.The market demand is gradually picking up, the industrial chain and supply chain are being repaired at an accelerated pace, the policies and measures to promote the steady growth of the industrial economy continue to take effect, and the growth rate of industrial production has picked up. In the first quarter, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.0% year-on-year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the fourth quarter of the previous year; among the 41 major industrial industries, 23 industries achieved year-on-year growth, with a growth rate of more than 50%, which was the same as that in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Compared with that, the growth rate of added value of 20 industries rebounded. The trend of industrial upgrading continues, equipment manufacturing capabilities and levels have improved, and “Made in China” has strongly supported industrial development. In the first quarter, the added value of the equipment manufacturing industry above designated size increased by 4.3% year-on-year, 1.3 percentage points faster than that of industries above designated size, and contributed 42.5% to the growth of industries above designated size.

The service industry rebounded significantly.As the impact of the epidemic gradually subsides, the demand for services, especially contact services, is rapidly released, and the service industry recovers rapidly, which strongly supports the economic stabilization and recovery. In the first quarter, the added value of the service industry increased by 5.4% year-on-year, 3.1 percentage points faster than the fourth quarter of the previous year, and contributed 69.5% to economic growth. Residents’ consumption of services such as dining out, travel, and entertainment has increased significantly, and related contact service industries have improved significantly. In the first quarter, the added value of the accommodation and catering industry, transportation storage and postal industry turned from a year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter of the previous year to an increase, with an increase of 13.6% and 4.8% respectively; the added value of the wholesale and retail industry increased by 5.5%, compared with the fourth quarter of the previous year. Speed ​​up by 5.2 percentage points. The digital economy is booming, and modern service industries such as information services continue to lead the development of the service industry. In the first quarter, the added value of the information transmission, software and information technology service industry increased by 11.2% year-on-year, 5.8 percentage points faster than the growth rate of the service industry.

2. The recovery of domestic demand is improving

All regions and departments have vigorously implemented the strategy of expanding domestic demand, given priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, and actively played the key role of investment in optimizing the supply structure. The advantages of super-large-scale markets have continued to emerge, and their role in stimulating economic growth has gradually increased.

In the first quarter, my country’s industrial and supply chains were accelerated to repair, policies and measures to promote the steady growth of the industrial economy continued to take effect, and the growth rate of industrial production picked up. The picture shows that on April 20, 2023, workers were painting wind power wheels in the painting workshop of the Wind Power Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park in Huimin County, Shandong Province. Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Xulei/Photography

Consumption recovered quickly.With the orderly recovery of the consumption scene, the gradual improvement of market circulation, and the effective implementation of consumption promotion policies, the consumption demand of residents has been steadily released, and the contribution of consumption to economic growth has increased. In the first quarter, the contribution rate of final consumption expenditure to economic growth was 66.6%, an increase of 33.8 percentage points from the previous year. Market sales have picked up significantly, and upgrade consumption continues to expand. In the first quarter, the total retail sales of social consumer goods turned from a year-on-year decrease of 2.7% in the fourth quarter of the previous year to an increase of 5.8%. Among them, the retail sales of gold, silver, jewelry, books, newspapers and magazines in units above the designated size increased by 13.6% and 13.4% respectively. The consumption of catering and other services improved, and the proportion of service consumption expenditure rebounded. In the first quarter, the national catering revenue increased by 13.9% year-on-year; residents’ per capita service consumption expenditure increased by 6.2%, accounting for 41.7% of residents’ consumption expenditure, an increase of 0.3 percentage points over the same period of the previous year.

Investment maintained steady growth.Investment in key areas and key links has been increased, the construction of major engineering projects has been accelerated, and financial support for investment within the central budget, local government special bonds, and policy-based development financial instruments has been strengthened, and investment has maintained steady growth. In the first quarter, fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) increased by 5.1% year-on-year, which was the same as that of the previous year. Among them, infrastructure investment and manufacturing investment increased by 8.8% and 7.0% respectively. The driving effect of large-scale project construction is obvious. In the first quarter, the completed investment in projects with a planned total investment of 100 million yuan or more increased by 12.3% year-on-year, driving investment growth by 6.3 percentage points. The accelerated pace of industrial upgrading and the rapid growth of investment in high-tech industries have promoted the optimization of the economic structure and the improvement of the resilience of the industrial and supply chains. In the first quarter, investment in high-tech industries increased by 16.0% year-on-year, 10.9 percentage points higher than the total investment.

3. Overall employment and price stability

Various regions and departments have implemented the employment priority strategy in depth, optimized and improved policies and measures to stabilize employment, strengthened market supply and price stability, and the stable operation of employment prices has ensured economic recovery and promoted overall social stability.

The employment situation gradually improved.The economic operation has stabilized and picked up, the employment demand of enterprises has expanded, the support policies for job stabilization and job expansion have been effectively implemented, and employment support for key groups has been implemented precisely. The employment situation has gradually improved, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate has stabilized and declined. In the first quarter, the national surveyed average urban unemployment rate was 5.5 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the fourth quarter of the previous year; among them, it was 5.3 percent in March, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous month. The rural labor force going out to work continues to increase, and the employment situation of migrant workers has improved. At the end of the first quarter, the number of migrant workers in rural areas was 181.95 million, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%. In the first quarter, the average urban surveyed unemployment rate of migrant laborers with agricultural household registration was 5.6%, of which it was 5.3% in March, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the same period of the previous year.

Consumer prices rose moderately.my country’s industrial and agricultural production capacity is relatively strong, people’s livelihood commodities are strongly guaranteed, the market supply and demand are generally balanced, and consumer prices remain stable, creating favorable conditions for economic recovery. In the first quarter, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.3% year-on-year, a drop of 0.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of the previous year. In March, the CPI rose by 0.7% year-on-year, a drop of 0.3 percentage points from the previous month; among them, food and non-food prices rose by 2.4% and 0.3% respectively, showing a relatively moderate increase. Among food prices, food prices rose by 2.0% year-on-year, a drop of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month; fresh vegetable prices fell by 11.1% year-on-year, and the decline expanded by 7.3 percentage points; pork prices fell for five consecutive months. Sufficient supply and stable prices of commodities for people’s livelihood have promoted social stability.

4. High-level opening up continues to expand

In the face of adverse effects such as shrinking external demand, some countries’ forced “decoupling and broken chains” and intensified international competition, all regions and departments have solidly promoted high-level opening up, promoted the stability and quality of foreign trade, helped enterprises stabilize orders and expand markets, and made greater efforts Introducing foreign capital, consolidating and expanding the achievements of international economic and trade cooperation, foreign trade and foreign investment continued to grow, demonstrating the strong resilience and global attractiveness of my country’s economy.

The import and export of goods maintained growth.Actively promote trade facilitation, accelerate the cultivation of new drivers of foreign trade growth, effectively promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure, the growth rate of import and export of goods has increased month by month, and the trade structure has continued to be optimized. In the first quarter, the total import and export volume of goods increased by 4.8% year-on-year; among them, the export value increased by 8.4%, and the import value increased by 0.2%. In terms of months, the import and export volume of goods decreased by 7% in January, increased by 8% in February, and accelerated to 15.5% in March. The proportion of general trade has increased, and the export of superior products has grown rapidly. In the first quarter, the import and export volume of general trade accounted for 65.3% of the total import and export volume, an increase of 1.9 percentage points year-on-year; the total export volume of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells increased by 66.9%.

Utilization of foreign capital increased in quantity and quality.Further relax the market access for foreign capital, continue to optimize the business environment, and constantly improve the service guarantee for foreign investment, creating good conditions for foreign-funded enterprises to deeply cultivate the Chinese market. In the first quarter, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide increased by 4.9% year-on-year, and the scale of foreign investment was steadily expanding. Among them, the actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries increased by 18%; over 10,000 foreign-invested enterprises were newly established, a year-on-year increase of 25.5%.

The space for external cooperation continues to expand.In-depth promotion of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has been deepened and solid, and the markets of developing countries and ASEAN and other emerging markets have been actively explored, and the space for opening up to the outside world has been expanded. In the first quarter, my country’s import and export volume to countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 16.8% year-on-year, of which the import and export volume to ASEAN increased by 16.1%; the import and export volume to other members of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) increased by 7.3% , of which exports increased by 20.2%. The China-Europe Railway Express is running safely, efficiently and smoothly, and the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway, the Hungary-Serbia Railway, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor continues to advance.

5. Market vitality gradually strengthened

Various policies to stabilize growth, employment and prices continue to be effective, the economic cycle is gradually smoothed, the expectations of business entities have improved significantly, market activity has continued to increase, and development vitality has continued to be released.

Business entities resumed development.The economic operation is picking up, some phased tax and fee preferential policies have been optimized and improved, and the operating conditions of enterprises have improved. Small and micro enterprises and contact service enterprises that have been hit hard in the early stage have gradually recovered, which has played a role in increasing employment, promoting innovation, and promoting development. important role. The production and operation of small and micro enterprises have resumed. In March, the added value of small and micro industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 4.1% year-on-year, 1.7 percentage points faster than that in January and February, and 0.5 and 0.2 percentage points higher than that of large and medium-sized enterprises respectively; the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) of small enterprises was 50.4%, within the boom range for two consecutive months. The operating income of some contact service enterprises grew rapidly. From January to February, the operating income of enterprises above designated size in the service and repair of residents and other service industries, culture, sports and entertainment increased by more than 10% year-on-year.

Market elements tend to be active.The travel of people and the circulation of goods have accelerated, and the activity of transportation and logistics has increased significantly. In the first quarter, operating passenger volume and cargo volume increased by 26.3% and 5.0% year-on-year respectively. In March, the business activity indexes of railway transportation, road transportation, air transportation and other industries were all in the high-level boom range above 60%. Money, credit and financing maintained rapid growth, providing strong financial support for economic stabilization and recovery. At the end of March, the broad money supply and the stock of social financing increased by 12.7% and 10% year-on-year respectively, maintaining rapid growth.

With the orderly recovery of the consumption scene, the gradual improvement of market circulation, and the effective implementation of policies to promote consumption, the consumption demand of Chinese residents has been steadily released, and the contribution of consumption to economic growth has increased. The picture shows that on March 20, 2023, tourists watched the mobile live performance of “The Prosperity of the Road of Shu” in Nanjinguan Ancient Town, Langzhong City, Sichuan Province.Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Kun/Photography

Business expectations improved markedly.The manufacturing purchasing managers index continued to be in the expansion range. In March, the manufacturing PMI was 51.9%, the level of prosperity was the second highest in the past two years, and it was higher than the critical point for three consecutive months; among the 21 industries surveyed, 13 had higher PMIs than the previous month. The non-manufacturing business activity index rose to a relatively high level of prosperity. In March, the non-manufacturing business activity index was 58.2%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points from the previous month, which was a high point in recent years; among them, the service industry business activity index rose to 56.9%, an increase of 1.3 percentage points, and the pace of recovery accelerated.

6. People’s lives continue to improve

All regions and departments adhere to the people-centered approach, ensure and improve people’s livelihood in the process of development, increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, speed up the improvement of people’s livelihood deficiencies, build a dense social security network, people’s lives continue to improve, and the masses feel a sense of happiness The sense of security continues to increase.

The residents’ income grew steadily.The economy has stabilized and rebounded, and policies to stabilize employment have continued to make efforts, laying a solid foundation for the steady growth of residents’ income. In the first quarter, the national per capita disposable income was 10,870 yuan, a real increase of 3.8% year-on-year, 0.9 percentage points faster than that of the previous year. From the perspective of income sources, the gradual recovery of household business activities led to a rapid growth in net operating income. The per capita net operating income of national residents increased by 5.8% year-on-year in nominal terms; per capita wage income and net property income increased steadily, increasing by 5.0% and 4.1% respectively. The income of rural residents continued to grow faster than that of urban residents, and the relative income gap between urban and rural residents narrowed. In the first quarter, the per capita disposable income of rural residents increased by 4.8% year-on-year in real terms, 2.1 percentage points faster than that of urban residents; the ratio of per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents was 2.35, a year-on-year decrease of 0.04.

The protection of people’s livelihood has been continuously strengthened.All localities have done a good job in people’s livelihood, provided social relief and temporary subsidies for needy groups, and continuously improved the multi-level social security system, making the people’s livelihood security network more and more dense. In the first quarter, the per capita net transfer income of national residents increased by 5.1% year-on-year in nominal terms, of which per capita social relief and subsidy income increased by 9.2%. Among the national general public budget expenditures, social security and employment expenditures, and housing security expenditures increased by 9.6% and 9.0% respectively year-on-year. Investment in people’s livelihood continued to increase. In the first quarter, investment in the social sector increased by 8.3% year-on-year, of which health investment increased by 21.6%. Social security coverage was further expanded. As of the end of March, the number of people participating in basic pension insurance, unemployment insurance, and work-related injury insurance nationwide reached 1.052 billion, 237 million, and 289 million, respectively.

7. Efforts to consolidate the positive momentum of economic recovery

In the first quarter of this year, despite the complex and severe international environment, the slowdown of global economic growth, and the intensification of turmoil in the international financial market, my country’s economy has recovered, the quality of development has steadily improved, the overall social situation has remained stable, and the achievements have not come easily, fully demonstrating the strength of the economy Resilience has laid a solid foundation for the completion of the main goals and tasks of economic and social development throughout the year. While fully affirming the achievements, we must also be soberly aware that the current global inflation is still at a high level, the monetary tightening in developed economies continues, the world economy is showing a downward trend, the vulnerability of the international financial system is increasing, and external instability, uncertainty and unpredictable factors are relatively large. There are many; insufficient domestic demand is constrained, enterprises have more difficulties in production and operation, employment structural problems are prominent, there are still shortcomings in the field of people’s livelihood, and the foundation for sustained economic recovery is not yet solid.

In the next stage, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the 1st and 2nd Plenary Sessions of the 20th Central Committee, conscientiously implement the arrangements and deployments of the Central Economic Work Conference and the National Two Sessions, and persist in maintaining stability Pursue the general tone of the work, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, scientifically and accurately implement macro policies, comprehensively implement policies to release the potential of domestic demand, comprehensively deepen reform, expand high-level opening up, and vigorously Boost market confidence, focus on stabilizing growth, stabilizing employment and stabilizing prices, promote continuous overall improvement in economic operation, and achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

Strengthen macro policy coordination and cooperation.A proactive fiscal policy must be strengthened to improve efficiency, increase key fiscal expenditures, and optimize the expenditure structure. A prudent monetary policy must be precise and powerful, maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, and better support key areas and weak links. Grasp the timeliness of macro policies, strengthen policy coordination and cooperation, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development.

Promote the effective recovery of domestic demand.Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, focus on stabilizing large-scale consumption such as automobiles, and accelerate the release of service consumption potential. Accelerate the allocation of investment in the central budget and the issuance and use of local government special bonds, strengthen the construction of infrastructure such as transportation, energy, and water conservancy, and strengthen factor guarantees. Earnestly implement the “two unwavering”, encourage and attract private capital to participate in the construction of major national engineering projects, and stimulate the vitality of private investment.

my country actively promotes trade facilitation, accelerates the cultivation of new drivers of foreign trade growth, and effectively promotes stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade, and the growth rate of import and export of goods is increasing month by month. The picture shows Chongqing Orchard Port taken on April 20, 2023. In the first quarter of this year, the orchard port area completed a cargo throughput of 6.19 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%. Xinhua News Agency reporter Tang Yi/photo

Continue to expand high-level opening up.Implement policies and measures to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure of foreign trade, help enterprises stabilize orders and expand markets, actively promote the development of new formats such as cross-border e-commerce, overseas warehouses, and market procurement trade, and steadily expand the import of advanced technologies, important equipment, and key parts and components. Further relax market access, reasonably reduce the negative list of foreign investment access, and promote the construction of landmark foreign investment projects. Co-construct the “Belt and Road” with high quality and accelerate the construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west.

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.Focus on stabilizing the chain, supplementing the chain and strengthening the chain, winning the battle of key core technologies, coordinating the promotion of industrial foundation reconstruction projects and major technical equipment research projects, and accelerating the construction of independent, controllable, safe and reliable industrial chain supply chains. Accelerate the digital transformation of traditional manufacturing industries and promote the development of strategic emerging industries. Vigorously develop the digital economy and guide platform companies to develop in a standardized and healthy manner.

Do a good job in stabilizing employment and ensuring people’s livelihood.Optimize and improve employment stabilization policies, effectively implement job stabilization support and job expansion incentives, and provide employment services for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers. Do a good job in grain production and guarantee the supply of important agricultural products, and strive to stabilize the grain sown area. Take multiple measures to promote the steady growth of urban and rural residents’ income, improve the level of public services, and strengthen the role of social security.

Actively prevent and defuse major risks.Consolidate the responsibility of all parties to ensure the delivery of buildings, people’s livelihood and stability, and promote a virtuous circle and healthy development of the real estate industry. Prevent and resolve the risk of local government debt, resolutely curb the increase and resolve the stock. Promote the disposal of financial risks in key areas and prevent the formation of regional and systemic financial risks. Implement the energy supply guarantee policy, promote the stable and increased production of domestic oil and gas, and improve the security level of energy resources.