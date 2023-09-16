The National Economy Continues Its Recovery Trend in August with Accumulation of Positive Factors: Official Report

Title: National Economy Shows Continued Recovery in August, Boosted by Positive Factors

Subtitle: Industrial and service industry production accelerates, domestic demand expands, and employment and price situation improves.

In a recent press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and Director of the Department of Comprehensive National Economic Statistics, highlighted the positive trends in China‘s national economy in August. The country’s economic recovery has been steadily progressing, with various factors contributing to its growth.

Industrial Production Stabilizes, Service Industry Plays Vital Role

Industrial production has shown signs of stability since the start of the year, with market demand expanding and structural adjustments ongoing. In August, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 4.5% year-on-year, marking a 0.8 percentage point acceleration from the previous month. Notable growth was observed in high-end manufacturing industries, such as aerospace and equipment manufacturing, as well as green technologies like new energy vehicles and photovoltaics.

The service industry, an important highlight of this year’s economic operation, also recorded growth in August. The production index of the service industry increased by 6.8% year-on-year, playing a significant supporting role in economic growth. Travel-related service industries, including accommodation, catering, and transportation, experienced rapid growth, while the modern service industry maintained a steady pace.

Market Sales Maintain Rapid Growth, Investment Stimulates Economic Growth

Consumption potential has been fully unleashed, leading to a general growth in market sales. Retail sales of consumer goods increased by 4.6% year-on-year in August, with sales of travel and upgrade products driving this growth. Service consumption, particularly the catering and entertainment sectors, also experienced substantial growth.

Investment, despite a slowdown in its growth rate, continued to play a significant role in stimulating economic growth. Fixed asset investment increased by 3.2% year-on-year in the first eight months, with rapid growth observed in infrastructure and manufacturing investment. The development of emerging industries supported manufacturing investment, and investment in crucial sectors such as electricity, heat, gas, water, and agriculture also increased.

Foreign Trade Remains Resilient Amid Global Challenges

While the growth rate of imports and exports of goods slowed compared to the same period last year, China‘s foreign trade displayed strong resilience. In the first eight months, the import and export scale of goods remained steady, with a slight decrease of 0.1% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of base fluctuations, import and export operations were deemed stable.

Structural Optimization Policies and Macroeconomic Measures Show Positive Effects

The implementation of structural optimization policies has contributed to the smooth operation of foreign trade in China. Additionally, macroeconomic policies and measures are gradually taking effect, boosting the nation’s recovery. Fu Linghui expressed confidence in China‘s highly resilient and dynamically growing economy, stating that as the government’s policies continue to have an impact, the economy is likely to continue its recovery.

Looking ahead, the driving force of consumption, stable employment, improved corporate efficiency, and effective policies will contribute to economic recovery. Fu Linghui emphasized that the service industry is expected to maintain steady growth in the coming months, along with the rapidly expanding modern service sector.

Overall, the national economy has shown positive signs in August, with industrial production stabilizing, market sales growing, investment playing a role in stimulating growth, and foreign trade displaying resilience. With various positive factors accumulating, China‘s economy is on track for a continued recovery, supported by effective macroeconomic policies and measures.