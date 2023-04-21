The national economy has stabilized and rebounded, and the digital economy has demonstrated its role as a pillar | Digital Economy | National Economy | Digital Technology_Sina Technology_Sina.com





A few days ago, the National Bureau of Statistics released the economic performance in the first quarter. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP in the first quarter reached 28,499.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.5% at constant prices, and an increase of 2.2% over the fourth quarter of the previous year. “With the rapid and steady transition of epidemic prevention and control, various policies and measures to stabilize growth, employment and prices have been put forward, and positive factors have accumulated and increased. The national economy has stabilized and recovered, and it is off to a good start.” Spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, National Economy Fu Linghui, director of the Comprehensive Statistics Department, said.

4.5%!The national economy is off to a good start

The report released by the Boao Forum for Asia this year pointed out that in 2023, Asia will become a bright spot in the bleak picture of the world economy, and global economic governance will enter the “Asian Moment”. China and India will together account for about half of global economic growth this year, according to IMF forecasts.

From the perspective of macroeconomic data, China‘s economy achieved a good start in the first quarter, the trend of economic transformation and upgrading continued, new kinetic energy continued to grow, and the strong impetus for the development of the digital economy continued to be demonstrated. In the first quarter, investment in high-tech industries increased by 16% year-on-year, and investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 15.2%, both of which were significantly faster than the growth rate of total investment; with the improvement of market circulation, online consumption continued to improve, and online retail sales of physical goods increased year-on-year 7.3%, continue to maintain rapid growth; at the same time, with the development of digitalization, intelligence, and greenization, the demand for new infrastructure construction such as 5G, charging facilities, and big data centers is expanding. In the first quarter, infrastructure investment increased by 8.8% year-on-year, which strengthened the stamina for future sustainable development.

The report released by the Boao Forum for Asia pointed out that more and more Asian countries are paying more and more attention to digital technology innovation, digital economy development and digital economy governance, continuously strengthening the cooperation between digital technology and digital economy, and constantly promoting the global innovation system and global innovation system through digital technology innovation. Changes in the industrial system and the global economic governance system.

“4.5% is a further increase on the basis of last year’s high base.” Pan Helin, co-director of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School, said that from the perspective of subdivisions, the most active part of the economy is the service industry. The growth rate is 5.4%. The leading segment in the service industry is accommodation and catering, the second is information transmission, with an increase of 11.2%, and the third is software and information technology services, with an increase of 6.9%. “The digital economy is becoming the main force in the development of China‘s service industry, and the digital industry is becoming a pillar industry.”

14.1%!Leading the development of the digital economy

In the first quarter, the revenue of telecom business increased by 7.7% year-on-year, the total amount of telecom business increased by 18% year-on-year, the annual growth rate of computing power scale was nearly 30%, and the proportion of “thing” connections increased to 53.8%…

5G applications have covered 52 major categories of the national economy, and the scale of the core industry of the industrial Internet has exceeded 1.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.5% over the previous year…

In the first quarter, the digital economy handed over an impressive report card. From the perspective of the internal structure of the digital economy, the pace of digital industrialization has accelerated, and the level of industrial digitization has continued to improve. The empowering effect of the information and communication industry continues to increase, especially emerging digital technologies, leading the digital industry to achieve high-quality development. According to the data, in the first quarter, emerging businesses grew rapidly, and revenues from Internet data centers, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things increased by 24.5% year-on-year, driving telecom business revenues up by 4.8 percentage points.

“With the in-depth implementation of the network power and digital China strategy, the high-quality supply of information and communication has been greatly improved, and the integration with the national economy and social development has continued to deepen.” Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer and spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said. The innovation and development of strategic emerging industries such as 5G, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, and intelligent networked vehicles have driven the improvement of the level of industrial digitization, and digital technology has accelerated its penetration into the core control links of production. At present, the three major functional systems of my country’s industrial Internet network, platform, and security have been established, and the scale of the core industry has exceeded 1.2 trillion yuan.

The digital economy is becoming an important pillar of economic growth. According to data released by the State Administration of Taxation, in March, the core industries of the digital economy grew by 14.1% year-on-year, 7.3 percentage points faster than last year. Among them, the sales revenue of high-tech industries increased by 15.6% year-on-year, 5.7 percentage points faster than last year; high-tech service industries such as scientific and technological achievements transformation services and information services increased by 45.5% and 19.8% year-on-year respectively; digital element-driven industries, digital technology applications Year-on-year growth of 24.5% and 19.8% respectively.

Digitization injects new impetus into development

After the release of macroeconomic data in the first quarter, many international banks and organizations raised their forecasts for China‘s annual economic growth. Citigroup and Societe Generale raised their forecasts for China‘s annual growth to 6.1% and 6% respectively. At the end of January this year, the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global economic growth this year from 2.7 percent in October last year to 2.9 percent, and at the same time raised its forecast for China‘s economic growth from 4.4 percent to 5.2 percent.

Pan Helin said that it is expected that the economic data in the second quarter will be even brighter. It is not a big problem to achieve the economic target for the whole year, and even with a little effort, the target can be greatly exceeded. And China‘s industrial structure is also changing, such as the weight of real estate has dropped, and the weight of automobile industry and digital industry has increased.

“From the perspective of the next stage, the endogenous driving force of my country’s economic growth is gradually increasing, and macro policies are effective, and the economic operation is expected to improve as a whole.” Fu Linghui said that with the rapid development of 5G, artificial intelligence and other technologies, new industries continue to emerge In the first quarter, the added value of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 4.3%, and the industrial technology intensity increased steadily. At the same time, the pace of energy green and low-carbon transformation is accelerating, the demand for new products is expanding, and the energy-saving and consumption-reducing transformation of traditional industries is increasing, and the leading role is also increasing. The high-end, intelligent and green development of the industry will inject new impetus into my country’s economic development.

