Original title: The scale of investment continues to expand, and new drivers continue to grow (quote)

The national economy maintained a recovery trend in November (topic)

China Industry Network, Beijing, December 15th (Worker’s Daily-China Industry Network reporter Shi Lanna) The National Bureau of Statistics released the national economic performance in November today. The data shows that in November, the national economy maintained a recovery trend, the scale of investment continued to expand, market prices were generally stable, new drivers continued to grow, people’s livelihood was effectively guaranteed, and the overall economic and social situation was stable.

According to statistics, in November, the agricultural production situation was good, the industrial production continued to grow, and the modern service industry had a good growth momentum. The national autumn grain output was 1,022 billion catties, an increase of 4.25 billion catties or 0.4% over the previous year. From January to November, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.8% year-on-year, of which the added value of high-tech manufacturing increased by 8% year-on-year.

The market sales decreased slightly, the scale of investment in fixed assets continued to expand, and the import and export of goods maintained growth. From January to November, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 39,919 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%, and the sales of basic daily necessities and online retail sales grew rapidly; the national fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) was 52,004.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.3%, a high Investment in the technology industry grew rapidly; the total import and export of goods was 38,336.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.6%, and the trade structure continued to be optimized.

The employment situation was basically stable, and the year-on-year increase in consumer prices fell. In November, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.7%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. In November, the national CPI rose by 1.6% year-on-year and fell by 0.2% month-on-month.

The relevant person in charge of the National Bureau of Statistics said that in general, the national economy maintained a recovery trend in November. The spokesperson said that in the next stage, it is necessary to solidly implement various policies and measures to stabilize the economy, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and strive to stimulate market vitality to promote the overall improvement of economic operation.