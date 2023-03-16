CCTV news(News Broadcast): At the press conference held by the Information Office of the State Council today (March 15), data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that from January to February, domestic production demand improved significantly, employment prices were generally stable, and market expectations accelerated. , the economic operation showed a trend of stabilization and recovery.

In the first two months of this year, production demand picked up and improved.

In terms of production, both the industrial and service industries rebounded. From January to February, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 2.4% year-on-year, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than that in December last year.

From the perspective of the service industry, the production index of the service industry from January to February increased by 5.5% year-on-year, turning from a decline to an increase.

In terms of consumption, the total retail sales of consumer goods in January and February increased by 3.5% year-on-year. Among them, catering revenue increased by 9.2% year-on-year, and residents’ travel, cultural and entertainment consumption recovered significantly. Among the retail sales of physical stores, department store retail sales increased by 5.5%, which was significantly better than last year.

In terms of investment, the investment from January to February increased by 5.5% year-on-year, 0.4 percentage points faster than the growth rate of last year. Manufacturing investment increased by 8.1% year-on-year. Among them, the growth rate of high-tech manufacturing industry maintained a double-digit growth rate, the upgrading trend of manufacturing industry was relatively obvious, the vitality of market players tended to increase, and business expectations improved significantly. In February, the PMIs of manufacturing and service industries rebounded to a relatively high level, and employment and prices were generally stable. From January to February, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.6%, and consumer prices rose by 1.5% year-on-year, in stark contrast to the high international inflation.

[

责编：杨煜 ]