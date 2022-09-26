Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten pavilions occupied by 1,168 exhibiting companies from 47 countries, including Ukraine, with natural stone as the absolute protagonist: from finished products, machinery, technologies and accessories for extraction and processing, up to exhibitions and projects of designer and archistar.

The 56th edition of Marmomac, the world‘s leading international event for the natural stone supply chain, kicks off tomorrow, 27 September 2022, at the Verona Fair until 30 September. The inaugural event is scheduled on the stage of “The Plus Theater” (pavilion 10), at 11: at the cutting of the ribbon the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, the mayor of Verona, Damiano Tommasi, the president of the Province, Manuel Scalzotto, the president of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo, and the president of Confindustria Marmomacchine, Federico Fraccaroli. The Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, is also expected. Also present were the CEO of Veronafiere, Maurizio Danese, the director of the Consumer Goods Office representing ICE-Italian Trade & Investment Agency, Milena Del Grosso, and the MEP Paolo Borchia.

Marmomac represents a sector of excellence of Made in Italy manufacturing that

it has over 3,200 companies and 34,000 employees, with a total turnover in 2021 that exceeded 4.1 billion euros and a trade balance of 2.6 billion euros.

According to the Confindustria Marmomacchine Research Center, after closing 2021 with a strong growth in exports compared to the previous year (+ 19.9%), the first half of 2022 recorded a further growth of 9.4% compared to the same period of 2021, reaching 1.5 billion euros in value.

At the fair, business has always coexisted with product culture and training: there are over 40 appointments including talks, lectures and workshops, scheduled in “The Plus Theater”, to talk about the functional and aesthetic potential of stone. Among the events, the conference dedicated to the sculptor Antonio Canova on the occasion of the two hundredth anniversary of his death. And it is precisely the Bust of Peace, a sculpture belonging to the series of Ideal Heads sculpted by Canova as a thank you to his friends and patrons, to represent the 2022 edition of Marmomac An event that also looks at sustainability: from this edition, the carpet used in the exhibition itineraries inside the pavilions it was reduced by 95 percent. A decision that allows the elimination of 25 thousand square meters of floor coverings, equal to 20 tons of materials otherwise to be disposed of at the end of the event