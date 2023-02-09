Since its inauguration, the government of Giorgia Meloni has done the clash with NGOs active in search and rescue operations for shipwrecked migrants in the Central Mediterranean a strong identity element to be claimed both against one’s own electorate and against European partners. However, the first measures taken to limit the operations of the NGOs – and in particular to hinder the disembarkation of migrants rescued at sea – went beyond the government’s initial intentions, triggering an unexpected diplomatic crisis with France, which then laboriously returned in the following months.

The Extraordinary European Council

Since then, the government has been trying to locate one third way to reassure international partners on Italy’s compliance with its obligations regarding rescue at sea and the right to asylum, at the same time maintaining a firm position towards NGOs, also through the issuing of a decree law which strictly regulates their operations .

The growing trend of irregular arrivals, also confirmed by especially high numbers in January , is now pushing the government to reiterate its requests for solidarity at European level. Italy expects the European Council of 9-10 February to provide concrete answers to its requests. However, find a compromise structure on the issue of migration will prove to be particularly complex – as has been the case for years now.

Savings, relocations, secondary movements

Italy’s strategic objectives remain substantially unchanged: to reduce the number of irregular migrants which, starting above all from Libya, Tunisia and Turkey, reach the Italian coasts; deepen the cooperation with countries of origin and transit of migratory flows to strengthen their border control capabilities and facilitate repatriations; and ask for a greater effort from European partners regarding the relocation of asylum seekers. According to Dublin RegulationIndeed, Rome should be the one to examine the asylum request of those who arrive in Italy as the first country in Europe.

I mandatory relocations they are one of the points of the programmatic points presented by Italy in view of the European Council, which also calls for overcome the artificial distinction between countries of first arrival such as Italy and those that instead receive i secondary movementsi.e. the movement of asylum seekers between the various EU Member States.

These interests were reaffirmed by Prime Minister Meloni also during the visit of the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Rome last January 30th. Meloni recalled the need for a structural solution on the part of the European Union, in the belief that Italy cannot manage the current migratory situation on its own. However, what the prime minister means by ‘structural solution’ does not seem to concern an all-round management of the migratory phenomenon (although the aforementioned non-paper also mentions legal corridors), but rather the request for see Italy relieved of part of its obligations in terms of rescue and reception.

The vision of Brussels

How will this message be received at the European Council? The government already considers it a victory, albeit symbolic, that the migration issue has returned to the table of European leaders. This would be proof that “beating the fists on the table” through drastic measures such as the clash with the NGOs is bringing the desired results, renewing European attention to Italian requests.

In fact, in recent months the EU institutions seem to have acknowledged Rome’s concerns: the publication of a new Plan for the Central Mediterranean Route by the European Commission and the convening of the extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council at the end of November seem to go in this direction. The President of the Commission herself Ursula von der Leyen he recently underlined in front of the European Parliament some priorities that are perfectly in line with the Italian positions, such as the need to urgently address the situation in the Central Mediterranean, fighting the work of traffickers and making partner countries responsible in the area.

The European approach on this front tends to remain clear: in the face of the impossibility of deepening internal solidarity, the aim is to outsource the management of migratory flows, delegating the responsibility to third countries. In a letter addressed to Michel and Von der Leyen eight Member States have also called for further tightening of controls at the European external border.

A large convergence could also emerge on the theme of repatriations. Interior ministers have already discussed it in an informal meeting promoted by the Swedish presidency a couple of weeks ago. On that occasion has been certified the European willingness to increase pressure on third countries that do not cooperate sufficiently in the return of those who have not had access to international protection in Europe. On the one hand, it points to strengthen the use of visa restrictions to get more cooperation from these countries. On the other hand, it is intended to develop an approach including incentives and punitive measures to facilitate their cooperation. Increasingly, the discussion also turns on possible repercussions on development cooperation or trade.

The necessary compromise

However, Italy also expects concrete news on the subject of maritime border managementfrom the search and rescue operations and of internal solidarity. Concrete changes are limited so far. For example, the aforementioned Commission Plan identifies the issue of NGO ships as an issue to be addressed, but through measures that are far from the radical solutions claimed by Italy, proposing, for example, a mere exchange of information and best practices with flag countries of these boats.

Similarly, Von der Leyen underlined the priority to be given to the relocation of asylum seekers to other European countries, starting from the application of the voluntary redistribution mechanism agreed last June, but he also recalled how the theme of solidarity must be accompanied by interventions to reduce secondary movements. The latter is also a chronic request from France, which asks countries like Italy to more effectively control the movements of asylum seekers between different member states. A recently reiterated request also from the Netherlands.

Quando Von der Leyen he claims that “solidarity and responsibility are two sides of the same coin” is recalling that interests in Europe are many and no structural solution can be found without a compromise between several Member States. A question therefore arises spontaneously: will beating your fists on the table be enough?