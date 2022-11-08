Source: Jintou.com

The domestic market price of phthalic anhydride declined. As of the 8th, the quotation of phthalic anhydride was 9,275 yuan/ton, down 12.81% from the highest price of 10,637.5 yuan/ton in mid-October. The decline of phthalic anhydride is hard to change.

Phthalic anhydride prices fell, the main factors are as follows:

1st: Device restart & industrial naphthalene plummeted

There are two main production processes for phthalic anhydride, one is the production of phthalic anhydride by the phthalic anhydride method, and the other is the production of phthalic anhydride by the naphthalene method. In mid-October, the bidding for industrial naphthalene fell sharply, resulting in a sharp drop in the price of naphthalene-based phthalic anhydride. Affected by this, the price of ortho-phthalic anhydride declined accordingly. The supply of phthalic anhydride has increased, and some domestic maintenance devices have been restarted. Tongling, Anhui, phthalic anhydride restarted this week. Affected by the restart of the device, the domestic operating rate of phthalic anhydride rose to more than 50%, and the price trend of phthalic anhydride in the field declined.

Second: raw material phthalate goes down at low cost

The domestic ortho-benzene price trend declined. As of the 9th, the price of ortho-benzene was 9,000 yuan/ton, down 6.25% from mid-October. Some units in the field are still under maintenance. According to the manufacturer’s response, the supply of raw material phthalic anhydride is still tight. Affected by the fall in the mixed xylene market, the phthalic anhydride market has fallen. Affected by this, the price of phthalic anhydride continues to decline.

Third: the demand for phthalic anhydride has fallen and the demand for phthalic anhydride has fallen.

The price trend of downstream DOP market of phthalic anhydride is declining. At present, the domestic DOP price is 9960 yuan/ton. The domestic DOP enterprises are stable in operation. For phthalic anhydride on-demand procurement, the mainstream price of DOP is 9900-10000 yuan/ton. Negative influence, phthalic anhydride market fell.

Looking at the market outlook: the short-term o-xylene price is weak, the downstream plasticizer industry market is down, coupled with the increase in the supply of phthalic anhydride, and the negative factors are superimposed.

(Article source: Business Club)

