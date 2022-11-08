Home Business The negative factors are superimposed and it is expected that the market price of phthalic anhydride will still have room to fall in the later period | Phthalic anhydride price_Sina Finance_Sina Network
Business

The negative factors are superimposed and it is expected that the market price of phthalic anhydride will still have room to fall in the later period | Phthalic anhydride price_Sina Finance_Sina Network

by admin
The negative factors are superimposed and it is expected that the market price of phthalic anhydride will still have room to fall in the later period | Phthalic anhydride price_Sina Finance_Sina Network

Source: Jintou.com

The domestic market price of phthalic anhydride declined. As of the 8th, the quotation of phthalic anhydride was 9,275 yuan/ton, down 12.81% from the highest price of 10,637.5 yuan/ton in mid-October. The decline of phthalic anhydride is hard to change.

Phthalic anhydride prices fell, the main factors are as follows:

1st: Device restart & industrial naphthalene plummeted

There are two main production processes for phthalic anhydride, one is the production of phthalic anhydride by the phthalic anhydride method, and the other is the production of phthalic anhydride by the naphthalene method. In mid-October, the bidding for industrial naphthalene fell sharply, resulting in a sharp drop in the price of naphthalene-based phthalic anhydride. Affected by this, the price of ortho-phthalic anhydride declined accordingly. The supply of phthalic anhydride has increased, and some domestic maintenance devices have been restarted. Tongling, Anhui, phthalic anhydride restarted this week. Affected by the restart of the device, the domestic operating rate of phthalic anhydride rose to more than 50%, and the price trend of phthalic anhydride in the field declined.

Second: raw material phthalate goes down at low cost

The domestic ortho-benzene price trend declined. As of the 9th, the price of ortho-benzene was 9,000 yuan/ton, down 6.25% from mid-October. Some units in the field are still under maintenance. According to the manufacturer’s response, the supply of raw material phthalic anhydride is still tight. Affected by the fall in the mixed xylene market, the phthalic anhydride market has fallen. Affected by this, the price of phthalic anhydride continues to decline.

See also  The torque is 14,000 Nm and the acceleration is 2.8 seconds!Rivian R1T, the number one rival of Tesla's pickup truck, has been delivered

Third: the demand for phthalic anhydride has fallen and the demand for phthalic anhydride has fallen.

The price trend of downstream DOP market of phthalic anhydride is declining. At present, the domestic DOP price is 9960 yuan/ton. The domestic DOP enterprises are stable in operation. For phthalic anhydride on-demand procurement, the mainstream price of DOP is 9900-10000 yuan/ton. Negative influence, phthalic anhydride market fell.

Looking at the market outlook: the short-term o-xylene price is weak, the downstream plasticizer industry market is down, coupled with the increase in the supply of phthalic anhydride, and the negative factors are superimposed.

(Article source: Business Club)

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

The enthusiasm for external mining is generally expected...

Work and wages, the bad figure of Italy:...

Work, wages have fallen by 2.9% in thirty...

Silicon Xin Group (08349) released its first three...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 08.11.2022

Renault and the Chinese company Geely, allies for...

Environment, all companies united in a single contract

Shenzhen Zhengze Investment Receives Warning Letter for Failure...

Tax ruling, the EU Court cancels the 20...

Stock index futures were mixed, the main IC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy