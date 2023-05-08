Home » The Nemesis launches its NEMS cryptocurrency on Cryptosmart
The Nemesis launches its NEMS cryptocurrency on Cryptosmart

The Nemesis launches its NEMS cryptocurrency on Cryptosmart

The Nemesisthe Swiss entertainment platform that offers virtual reality experiences and which conquered the first position in the ranking Top 20 Web3 Virtual Worldstoday announced the choice of Cryptosmart for the Launchpad of its ERC-20 token, the SPRING ROLLS.

The start is scheduled for 10 May 2023 at 15:15 (CEST), during The Nemesis speech at the BWR Summit, Blockchain Week Rome. On this occasion the CEO & Founder Alessandro DeGrandi will present several important innovations for the future of the company: not only the Launchpad of the long-awaited criptovaluta NEMS a 0.15$/tokenbut also the launch of the Lands Public Sale with the Miner system, for a captivating Play-and-Earn experiencein addition to new tool designed internally for Brands and Creators which will allow them to quickly and easily customize and build their own ideal Metaverse.

Even more immersive experience

During the event, other exclusive initiatives will be revealed that will actively involve the Cryptosmart community present, in order to make the experience of the participants even more engaging and interactive.

NEMS completes the circular economy model of The Nemesis. This is an important launch for the evolution of our company, and we are excited to embark on this journey with the Cryptosmart community“said the CEO of The Nemesis.

The Nemesis confirms itself as a point of reference in the sector for international Brands and Influencers, who choose the platform to increase the engagement of their communities with fun gameplay, challenges and live events, set in increasingly new and surprising metaverses.

