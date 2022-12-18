(Original title: The net inflow of funds from Beijing for six consecutive weeks continues to be optimistic about the large consumer sector and these highly popular stocks have received funds to rush to raise funds)

In the past month, large consumer sectors such as media, home appliances, social services, food and beverages have continued to receive increased funds from the north.

The communication sector has the largest increase in positions

This week, the overall sentiment in the A-share market was weak. During the period, the net inflow of funds from the northbound market was 5.665 billion yuan, which has been a net inflow for six consecutive weeks; of which, the Shanghai Stock Connect was 369 million yuan and the Shenzhen Stock Connect was 5.296 billion yuan.

Divided by Shenwan’s first-level industry, Beishang Capital has increased its positions in 9 sectors including communications, real estate, and media. Communications topped the list, at 5.16%, followed by real estate, media, and commerce and retail by more than 2%.On the other hand, the comprehensive sector with already low shareholdings was heavily sold off, with a reduction of 29.5%; the sectors with latest shareholdings of less than 1 billion shares in national defense, military industry, environmental protection, and beauty care all reduced their positions by more than 2% .

In the communications sector, from the perspective of the number of shares held, China Unicom received the largest increase in capital from Beijing. China Mobile is also favored by funds, and its shareholdings increased by 6.9215 million shares and 715,000 shares respectively.

At the same time, Beijing Capital has increased its holdings of equipment manufacturers with a large amount of money. ZTE, Zhongtian Technology, Hengtong Optoelectronics, YOFC and other major communication equipment suppliers have increased their shareholdings by nearly 44 million shares in total. Among them, ZTE increased its holdings by 22.2839 million shares; Hengtong Optoelectronics increased its position by as much as 35.74%.

Everbright Securities believes that the communication industry is “very good”. It said that affected by the overall adjustment of the market, the valuation of most sub-sectors has been adjusted to historically low levels. As of the end of November, the valuation of telecommunications PE-TTM was 17 times, which was at the bottom of history. At present, most of the communication segments have configuration value, and the industry clearing process is expected to come to an end. Driven by digital infrastructure and “counting from east to west”, the communication sector is expected to gain thematic market opportunities.

Funds from Beijing continue to flow into the large consumer sector

Extending the timeline, the holdings of major consumer sectors such as media, home appliances, social services, and food and beverages have continued to grow for four consecutive weeks, and have become the sectors favored by funds from Beijing in the past month. Among them, the cumulative growth rate of social services ranks first, with an increase of 18.2%, and the latest shareholding of the sector exceeds 600 million shares; the media ranks second, with an increase of 11.17%.

In the market, as the domestic epidemic prevention and control policies continue to be optimized, and the peak consumption season of the Spring Festival at the end of the year is approaching, many places are actively introducing policies to stimulate consumption, and consumer stocks have received continuous attention from funds.

Looking forward to the market outlook, Huatai Securities believes that under the main theme of expanding domestic demand, a package of measures to promote consumption is expected to be introduced one after another, or continue to stimulate the release of public consumption demand, boost the recovery sentiment of the consumer sector, and accelerate the pace of performance recovery of leading companies. Based on the mid-term, the supply side of the offline service sector will continue to be integrated and optimized, and the recovery elasticity of the social service sector can be expected under the two-way improvement of supply and demand.

The latest holdings of 6 shares doubled from the previous month

According to the statistics of Securities Times·Databao, there are a total of 22 stocks with the latest holdings exceeding 10 million shares and a month-on-month increase of more than 30%.Meihua Biology’s growth fault ranks first, and Beishang Capital’s latest holdings are 24.6537 million shares, a 113.9-fold increase from the previous month; another 5 shares, including International Medicine, Jinkong Coal Industry, Rong’an Real Estate, Dashi Intelligent, and China Petroleum Capital, have increased by more than 100 %, and Xinhua Pharmaceutical, the leading raw material drug of ibuprofen, which has become popular recently, also entered the list.

Meihua Bio is a leading domestic amino acid company, mainly engaged in monosodium glutamate, amino acids, organic fertilizers and other businesses. The company’s revenue in the first three quarters increased by 27.9% year-on-year, and its net profit increased by 159.5%. Great Wall Securities stated that the company has achieved rapid growth in revenue and profits under the background of product price increases and the release of new production capacity. The prosperity of the downstream farming industry next year will drive the demand for feed amino acids to increase, while the rise in the price of xanthan gum is expected to contribute to performance elasticity.

In terms of institutional attention, Hengtong Optoelectronics ranked first with 25 institutional ratings. Tianfeng Securities Research Report believes that the company may benefit from the rapid development of the sea breeze industry, with abundant orders in hand, technological advantages, good competition pattern for high-voltage cables, and strong overall business growth; expanding into the UHV market is expected to increase profitability. Laobaigan Liquor, Entrepreneur Huikang, Sinotruk, Wanda Film, China Central Place Logistics and other institutions have rated more than 10.

According to the unanimous forecast of 3 or more institutions, the annual net profit of energy-saving wind power is expected to double, with a year-on-year growth rate of 101.94%;

26 shares were significantly reduced by Beishang Capital, and the holdings fell by more than 50% month-on-month. Among them, Zhijiang Biotechnology, which has antigen detection business, has the most aggressive reduction in holdings, with a drop of up to 82.25%. Recently, when the company was asked about its production capacity of antigen detection kits, it said that the supply of products is in short supply, and it will strive to expand its production capacity by four times in December and January next year. Xinhao Optoelectronics, Jincai Internet, New World, Bohui Innovation, etc. also reduced their positions by more than 70%.