[Funding Roadmap on 24th]The net inflow of funds in the national defense sector is the largest, and the net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect is about 3 billion yuan.

Source: Securities Times

On February 24, the A-share market fell as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3267.16 points, down 0.62%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11787.45 points, down 0.82%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2428.94 points, down 1.16%. The total turnover of the two cities was 725.782 billion yuan, a decrease of 81.467 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 27.03 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 6.739 billion yuan at the opening, and 794 million yuan in the late trading. The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 27.03 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 9.593 billion yuan today

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of 9.593 billion yuan of main funds today, a net outflow of 7.19 billion yuan from the Growth Enterprise Market, and a net outflow of 253 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.018 billion yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.08 billion yuan.

3. The net inflow of 4.468 billion yuan in the national defense industry ranks first

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 5 industries achieved net capital inflows, among which the defense and military industry ranked first with a net inflow of 4.468 billion yuan.

4、SugonNet inflow of 815 million yuan ranked first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 7 shares

According to the data of the after-hours dragon and tiger list, institutions appeared in 16 stocks, of whichSouth China FuturesWaiting for 7 shares of current institutional funds to buy net,Aolian Electronics(rights protection) and other 9 shares showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 Active Stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect Today

7. The latest institutions pay attention to individual stocks

