Wealth management “last mile”, who is an excellent guide? The first Sina Finance·Golden Kylin Best Investment Consultant Selection has been launched, and the registration is hot~~Click to view>>

To invest in stocks, look at the research reports of Golden Kylin analysts, authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential themed opportunities!

[Funding Roadmap on the 24th]The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day is the top net inflow of funds from the defense and military industry sector

On October 24, the A-share market fell as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,977.56 points, down 2.02%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 10,694.61 points, down 2.05%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2336.84 points, down 2.43%. The total turnover of the two cities was 881.044 billion yuan, an increase of 168.72 billion yuan over the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds in the two cities was 37.062 billion yuan throughout the day

Today, the net outflow of the main funds in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets was 5.022 billion yuan at the opening, and the net outflow was 2.65 billion yuan at the end of the day. The net outflow of funds in the two cities was 37.062 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 today is 16.893 billion yuan

The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 today was 16.893 billion yuan, the net outflow of GEM was 6.563 billion yuan, and the net outflow of science and technology board was 1.382 billion yuan. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 12.207 billion yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 5.705 billion yuan.

3. The net inflow of the defense and military industry was 2.934 billion yuan, ranking first

Among the first-class industries of Shenwan, two industries achieved net inflow of funds, among which the net inflow of defense and military industry was 2.934 billion yuan.

4、Dagang SharesThe main capital net inflow was 260 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the main capital net inflow statistics, which is different from the statistical caliber of institutional net purchases in the previous table and the next table)

5. Longhu list institutions grab 10 shares

After-hours Longhu list data shows that institutions appeared in 18 stocks, of whichMTS SharesWaiting for 10 shares to be bought by current institutional funds,Red Avenue New MaterialsOther 8 stocks showed net selling by institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect today

7. The latest institutions focus on individual stocks

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Yang Hongbu