[Funding Roadmap on the 22nd]The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 13.4 billion yuan throughout the day.

On September 22, the overall A-share market was mixed. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3108.91 points, down 0.27%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11114.43 points, down 0.84%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2319.42 points, down 0.52%, and the Science and Technology 50 Index rose 0.56%. The total turnover of the two cities was 638.448 billion yuan, an increase of 2.488 billion yuan over the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 13.416 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of the main funds in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets was 4.073 billion yuan at the opening, and the net outflow was 1.668 billion yuan at the end of the day. The net outflow of funds in the two cities was 13.416 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 today is 7.114 billion yuan

The net outflow of CSI 300’s main capital today was 7.114 billion yuan, the net outflow of GEM was 1.285 billion yuan, and the net outflow of science and technology board was 560 million yuan. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.293 billion yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.355 billion yuan.

3. The net inflow of the defense and military industry was 2.645 billion yuan, ranking first

Among the 28 first-class industries of Shenwan, 6 industries achieved net inflow of funds, among which the net inflow of defense and military industry was 2.645 billion yuan.

4、Linkage TechnologyThe main capital net inflow was 443 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the main capital net inflow statistics, which is different from the statistical caliber of institutional net purchases in the previous table and the next table)

5. Longhu list institutions grabbed 14 shares

After-hours Longhu list data shows that institutions appeared in 17 stocks, of whichChuanyi TechnologyWaiting for 14 shares to be bought by institutional funds,Yijing Optoelectronics(Protection) and other 3 stocks showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect today

7. The latest institutions focus on individual stocks

