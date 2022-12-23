For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

[Funding Roadmap on 23rd]The net outflow of funds from the two cities is 19.5 billion, and the net inflow of funds from the computer sector ranks first

On December 23, the A-share market fell as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3045.87 points, down 0.28%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 10849.64 points, down 0.25%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2286.19 points, down 0.4%. The total turnover of the two cities was 585.4 billion yuan, a decrease of 72.1 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 19.537 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was 6.164 billion yuan at the opening, and 1.08 billion yuan in late trading. The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 19.537 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 4.294 billion yuan today

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 4.294 billion yuan today, a net outflow of 3.817 billion yuan from the Growth Enterprise Market, and a net inflow of 49 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

3. The computer industry ranked first with a net inflow of 2.665 billion yuan

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 15 industries achieved net capital inflows, of which the computer industry ranked first with a net inflow of 2.665 billion yuan.

4、JewartThe net inflow of main funds was 705 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 14 shares

According to the data of the after-hours dragon and tiger list, institutions appeared in 25 stocks, of whichHainan Coconut IslandWaiting for 14 stocks to show net buying of institutional funds,Wanye EnterpriseOther 11 stocks showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. The latest institutions pay attention to individual stocks

