For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

[18th Funding Roadmap]Net capital outflow of 7.1 billion from the two cities

Source: Securities Times

On January 18, the overall A-share market was mixed. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3224.41 points, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11810.66 points, up 0.09%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2543.9 points, down 0.07%. The total turnover of the two cities was 635.726 billion yuan, a decrease of 71.429 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 7.085 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was 1.185 billion yuan at the opening, and 1.973 billion yuan in late trading. The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 7.085 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 today is 1.638 billion yuan

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 1.638 billion yuan today, a net outflow of 1.136 billion yuan from the Growth Enterprise Market, and a net inflow of 73 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.99 billion yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.745 billion yuan.

3. The computer industry ranked first with a net inflow of 5.364 billion yuan

Among the Shenwan primary industries, 13 industries achieved net capital inflows, among which the computer industry ranked first with a net inflow of 5.364 billion yuan.

4、Tongda sharesThe net inflow of main funds is 285 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 7 shares

According to the data of the after-hours dragon and tiger list, institutions appeared in 19 stocks, of whichInfinito7 stocks including 7 stocks showed net buying of institutional funds, and 12 stocks including Tongda shares showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect

7. Institutions’ latest attention on individual stocks

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Yang Hongbu