　[Funding Roadmap on the 15th]The net outflow of the main capital of the two cities is nearly 20 billion, and the computer and other sectors achieve a net inflow

Source: Securities Times

On February 15, the A-share market fell as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3280.49 points, down 0.39%; the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 12064.38 points, down 0.25%; the ChiNext Index closed at 2547.2 points, down 0.7%. The total turnover of the two cities was 937.309 billion yuan, an increase of 23.32 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of main funds from the two cities was 19.6 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was 5.849 billion yuan at the opening and 429 million yuan in late trading. The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 19.597 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 is 6.1 billion yuan

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 6.087 billion yuan today, and the ChiNext has a net outflow of 3.238 billion yuan. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.859 billion yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 0.04 billion yuan.

3. Technology sectors such as computers and electronics achieved net inflows

4. The top 20 stocks with the main net inflow of funds

5. Organization Dragon and Tiger List

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect

7. Institutions’ latest attention on individual stocks

