[Funding route map on the 15th]The net outflow of the main capital of the two cities is 10.2 billion, and the power equipment and other industries have achieved a net inflow

On December 15, the A-share market split. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3168.65 points, down 0.25%; the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11358.11 points, up 0.32%; the ChiNext Index closed at 2399.12 points, up 1.31%. The total turnover of the two cities was 766.249 billion yuan, a decrease of 44.628 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of main funds from the two cities was 10.2 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 5.639 billion yuan at the opening and 865 million yuan at the end of the day. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 10.212 billion yuan.

2. The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 is 2.5 billion yuan

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 2.524 billion yuan today, a net outflow of 693 million yuan from the Growth Enterprise Market, and a net outflow of 104 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.064 billion yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 3.871 billion yuan.

3. Power equipment and other industries realized net inflow

4. The main capital net buys the top 20 shares

5. Organization Dragon and Tiger List

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect

7. Institutions’ latest attention on individual stocks

Editor in charge: Yang Hongbu