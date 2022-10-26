Home Business The net profit of HBIS in the first three quarters of 2022 was 1.163 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 50.92%, and the profitability level declined
Business

The net profit of HBIS in the first three quarters of 2022 was 1.163 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 50.92%, and the profitability level declined

by admin
The net profit of HBIS in the first three quarters of 2022 was 1.163 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 50.92%, and the profitability level declined

On October 25th, HBIS (000709) releasedThe third quarter report of 2022, the announcement shows that the operating income in the first three quarters of 2022 was 110,031,976,002.58 yuan, a decrease of 9.62% over the same period of the previous year; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 1,162,601,739.96 yuan, a decrease of 50.92% over the same period of the previous year.

The net cash flow from operating activities during the reporting period was11,761,900,063.38 yuan and total assets of 251,392,706,348.33 yuan.

During the reporting period, the companyThe net profit attributable to the parent decreased by 50.92% year-on-year, mainly due to the sharp drop in the market price of steel and the decline in profitability.

During the reporting period, the companyThe net cash flow from operating activities decreased by 47.97% year-on-year, mainly due to the decrease in the sales price of steel products, which reduced the income, which in turn reduced the cash inflow.

According to the data from the website, HBIS is mainly engaged in ferrous metal smelting and rolling, steel rolling, and metal products.

See also  Inflation, IMF: "In the coming months there will be a peak, in mid-2022 it will return to 2%"

You may also like

Redmi Note 12 new product launch preview, all...

Snam: the subsidiary Snam4Environment acquires five plants for...

The overall soundness of the financial system, the...

Melons: “We need to strengthen measures on bills...

Take Off Group closes the first nine months...

Second-quarter sales expectations are reduced, Microsoft’s stock price...

Meloni: “The Italian people must not receive lessons...

The Unicredit rally to the test of 9,...

Coca-Cola: earnings and turnover 3rd quarter best estimates,...

Sciuker Frames: the targets of the 2022-2024 industrial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy