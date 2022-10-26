On October 25th, HBIS (000709) releasedThe third quarter report of 2022, the announcement shows that the operating income in the first three quarters of 2022 was 110,031,976,002.58 yuan, a decrease of 9.62% over the same period of the previous year; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 1,162,601,739.96 yuan, a decrease of 50.92% over the same period of the previous year.

The net cash flow from operating activities during the reporting period was11,761,900,063.38 yuan and total assets of 251,392,706,348.33 yuan.

During the reporting period, the companyThe net profit attributable to the parent decreased by 50.92% year-on-year, mainly due to the sharp drop in the market price of steel and the decline in profitability.

During the reporting period, the companyThe net cash flow from operating activities decreased by 47.97% year-on-year, mainly due to the decrease in the sales price of steel products, which reduced the income, which in turn reduced the cash inflow.

According to the data from the website, HBIS is mainly engaged in ferrous metal smelting and rolling, steel rolling, and metal products.