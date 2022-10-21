Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Tongwei Co., Ltd. released a performance report. The operating income in the first three quarters of 2022 was 102.084 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 118.60%; the net profit attributable to the parent was 21.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 265.54%; basic earnings per share were 4.83 yuan. During the reporting period, the market demand for the company’s high-purity crystalline silicon products continued to be strong, and the prices rose year-on-year. The superimposed company’s new production capacity quickly ramped up to reach production, and achieved a significant increase in volume and profit; the production and sales of the cell business were booming, with a significant year-on-year increase in output and continuous optimization of product structure. Profitability increased year-on-year; the feed business optimized the market strategy, adhered to the “quality policy”, and achieved both volume and profit growth.

The net profit of Tongwei shares in the first three quarters increased by 265.54% year-on-year. Can the performance of the track stocks generally be good?