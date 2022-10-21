Home Business The net profit of Tongwei shares in the first three quarters increased by 265.54% year-on-year. Can the performance of the track stocks generally be good?
The net profit of Tongwei shares in the first three quarters increased by 265.54% year-on-year. Can the performance of the track stocks generally be good?

by admin
The net profit of Tongwei shares in the first three quarters increased by 265.54% year-on-year. Can the performance of the track stocks generally be good?

First Financial 2022-10-21 10:38:41

Tongwei Co., Ltd. released a performance report. The operating income in the first three quarters of 2022 was 102.084 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 118.60%; the net profit attributable to the parent was 21.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 265.54%; basic earnings per share were 4.83 yuan. During the reporting period, the market demand for the company’s high-purity crystalline silicon products continued to be strong, and the prices rose year-on-year. The superimposed company’s new production capacity quickly ramped up to reach production, and achieved a significant increase in volume and profit; the production and sales of the cell business were booming, with a significant year-on-year increase in output and continuous optimization of product structure. Profitability increased year-on-year; the feed business optimized the market strategy, adhered to the “quality policy”, and achieved both volume and profit growth.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

