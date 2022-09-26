Original title: The new Airpods Pro has arrived, it feels like an upgrade as usual, the update is not very large

I received the courier of Airpods Pro 2 early in the morning. To be fair, this upgrade is much more than the iPhone 14 Pro upgrade. After listening to it, I felt that the noise reduction was a little better than the first generation, but the ear pressure also came up, and I felt a little dizzy after listening for a long time. In terms of sound quality, the sound field is better than the first generation, but it is still tuned by plain water. To be honest, the price of 1899 is still a bit expensive, but there is no way that both mobile phones and tablets are from Apple, so I can only continue to buy them.

If you want to experience active noise-cancelling headphones, there is no need to buy Huaqiangbei headphones. Quality and reliability are both issues. In contrast, the price of domestic TWS headphones is very cheap, and the budget within 100 yuan is basically OK. Get it done. Like Huawei Huawei FreeBuds 4i and Redmi Buds 4 Pro. The price of TWS earphones on the green factory side is even more expensive, and the entry-level OPPO Enco Air2 can now be won for 159. If you want active noise reduction, the green factory has also prepared OPPO Enco Air2 Pro, which is only 298. The sound quality is also given to a 12.4mm moving coil unit, and the price/performance ratio is quite high.

