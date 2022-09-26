Home Business The new Airpods Pro are here, and it feels like a business-as-usual upgrade, not a huge update
Business

The new Airpods Pro are here, and it feels like a business-as-usual upgrade, not a huge update

by admin
The new Airpods Pro are here, and it feels like a business-as-usual upgrade, not a huge update
2022-09-26 10:24
Source: I&T Digital

Original title: The new Airpods Pro has arrived, it feels like an upgrade as usual, the update is not very large

I received the courier of Airpods Pro 2 early in the morning. To be fair, this upgrade is much more than the iPhone 14 Pro upgrade. After listening to it, I felt that the noise reduction was a little better than the first generation, but the ear pressure also came up, and I felt a little dizzy after listening for a long time. In terms of sound quality, the sound field is better than the first generation, but it is still tuned by plain water. To be honest, the price of 1899 is still a bit expensive, but there is no way that both mobile phones and tablets are from Apple, so I can only continue to buy them.

If you want to experience active noise-cancelling headphones, there is no need to buy Huaqiangbei headphones. Quality and reliability are both issues. In contrast, the price of domestic TWS headphones is very cheap, and the budget within 100 yuan is basically OK. Get it done. Like Huawei Huawei FreeBuds 4i and Redmi Buds 4 Pro. The price of TWS earphones on the green factory side is even more expensive, and the entry-level OPPO Enco Air2 can now be won for 159. If you want active noise reduction, the green factory has also prepared OPPO Enco Air2 Pro, which is only 298. The sound quality is also given to a 12.4mm moving coil unit, and the price/performance ratio is quite high.

See also  Loan boom in November, also thanks to Black Friday

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Guangdong Province

You may also like

Short-term cotton prices with sufficient supply may still...

The stock exchanges today, September 26th. The vote...

Short-term cotton prices with sufficient supply may still...

Sterling falls to an all-time low: collapse to...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 26.09.2022

Xiaomi Civi 2 Hello Kitty Trend Limited Gift...

Markets in the grip of sales: focus on...

Political elections 2022, the victory of Giorgia Meloni....

Single-core performance is so strong that AMD can’t...

Coking coal is supported and strengthened in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy