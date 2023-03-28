Turin, the Burberry brand arrives. Acquisition of the Pattern Business Unit, a deal for 21 million euro

And Basingstoke a Torino. The maison dal logo of the Equestrian Knight founded in 1856, Burberry, will acquire a part of the Pattern factories for 21 million euros. Precisely the latter will sell the Business Unit of the Turin plant dedicated to the design and production of the products of the English brand.

The operation, which will lead to the coffers of Pattern 21 million euroswill not involve any of the other Group companies in Italy. The closing should be completed by September, barring any extensions, and will involve around 70 people from the Turin plant.

Luca SburlatiCEO of the Pattern Group, together with Francesco Martorella e Fulvio BottoFounders and majority shareholders of Patternthey comment: “This is a important moment for our territoryfor the people and for ours agency from which arises today the Polo of the Technical Outerwear of the main English luxury brand. Pattern sells the part dedicated to the historical customer Burberry to build in Turin, in the next 24 months, the new headquarters of the Group and have the resources to continue the path of growth, completely industrial, with ever more effectiveness, investing in the Italian territory”.

Pattern, after a growth path through acquisitions that has led the Group to count today 12 companies in 7 Italian regions, thus obtains additional resources to continue the path of industrial growth with greater strength. This strategy helps to confirm the role of the Piedmont come clothing region of excellence. The operation with Burberry in fact allows for the creation of a Technical Outerwear Polo in Piedmont, which joins the high-quality fabric district of Biella and that of Novara for the production of ready-to-wear by the big luxury brands.

