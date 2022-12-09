Home Business The new BYD Frigate 07 is officially on the market, priced at 202,800 to 289,800 yuan_TOM Automobile
The new BYD Frigate 07 is officially on the market, priced at 202,800 to 289,800 yuan

The new BYD Frigate 07 is officially on the market, priced at 202,800 to 289,800 yuan

On December 9th, Driving Sight learned from official channels that the brand newBYDFrigate 07Officially listed, the price range of the new car is202,800 to 289,800 yuan.




Looking back at the appearance, the new car adopts the new design language of the brand model in terms of shape. There is a new style of air intake grille on the front of the car, and the headlights with LED light sources above enrich its recognition at night.


In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4820*1920*1750mm, and the wheelbase is 2820mm. It is positioned as a medium-sized SUV model. Coming to the side of the body, the new car is equipped with hidden door handles and low-drag wheels.


At the rear of the car, the new car is equipped with a new through-style taillight, and the interior is decorated with LED light sources, which further enriches the car’s luxurious texture and recognition.


In terms of interior, the new car is equipped with a family-style design of brand models, and the dual liquid crystal display instruments enhance the luxury level, and the convenience of use has also been upgraded. In terms of power system, the new car adopts a plug-in hybrid system composed of 1.5T engine + electric motor, and there are DM-i version and DM-p version for consumers to choose.

