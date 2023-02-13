Home Business The new BYD Song Pro DM-i declaration map is released: the front face is sharper than Plus – yqqlm
The new BYD Song Pro DM-i declaration map is released: the front face is sharper than Plus

The new BYD Song Pro DM-i declaration map is released: the front face is sharper than Plus

According to news on February 13, the declaration information of the new BYD Song Pro DM-i appeared on the declaration catalog of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Compared with the current model, the new front face design has been greatly changed.

The biggest change in appearance is mainly at the front grille.The new car changed the previous penetrating decorative strips to a staggered grille similar to the Song Plus DM-i, and the interior is decorated with chrome elements, which is more fashionable.The grooves on both sides of the grille are sharper than Song Plus DM-i.

The new Song Pro DM-i retains the matte chrome-plated trim above the grille that runs through the light groups on both sides, which is highly recognizable.

The tail shape is basically consistent with the current model, and the through-type taillights make this car more recognizable at night.

After this change, the design of each model of the Song family has become more consistent.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new model are 4738/1860/1710mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2712mm. As a comparison, the current model is 4650x1860x1700mm, and the wheelbase remains unchanged.

In terms of power, the new carEquipped with a hybrid system composed of 1.5L engine + drive motorthe maximum power of the engine is 81 kilowatts, and the maximum power of the drive motor is 145 kilowatts, which is consistent with the current model.

