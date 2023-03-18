On the evening of March 16, the 2023 BYD Tang DM-i and Han EV Champion Edition were launched.The starting price of the two cars is 209,800 yuan, and it has really come to the era of the same price of gasoline and electricitysuch pricing is full of lethality,On the day of listing, 8196 orders were received。

Compared with the current model, the two cars have evolved again, not only adding a fashionable and beautiful glacier blue color scheme,It is a major upgrade in configurationAmong them, the Han EV Champion Edition is equipped with an aluminum alloy multi-link suspension as standard, which enhances the handling performance of the vehicle through weight reduction and brings a comfortable and sporty driving experience.

Two-wheel-drive models are equipped with FSD variable damping suspension system as standard, which can automatically adjust the damping force according to changes in the road surface, flexibly adapt to complex and diverse road conditions, effectively filter the bumps caused by different road surfaces, and bring comfortable riding experience while improving the driving pleasure of the vehicle;The four-wheel drive models are equipped with DiSus-C intelligent electronically controlled active suspension system as standardcan achieve millisecond-level control and response, while taking into account comfort and handling stability, which greatly improves the driving quality.

In addition, 5G speed link, intelligent voice interaction in the four-tone area of ​​the car, mobile phone NFC car key, wide temperature range and high-efficiency heat pump air conditioner, electric tailgate, ventilation/heating of the driver’s seat, heat and sound insulation glass in the front row + black privacy in the rear row Glass is standard for all series, and high-end configurations such as steering wheel heating, smart fragrance, VTOL mobile power station with a maximum power of 6.6kW, BSD blind spot monitoring system, and W-HUD head-up display are equipped on mid-to-high-end models.

And the new Tang DM-i Champion EditionThe whole series is equipped with FSD variable damping suspension system and aluminum alloy multi-link suspension as standardthe driving experience is fully upgraded, and the tire specification is upgraded to 255/50 R20, which has stronger grip. The maximum 40kW dual-port fast charge is replaced, and the charging time of 30%-80% SOC is shortened to 22min. There is also a HiFi-level Dynaudio , bringing palace-level music quality.

In addition, the car is equipped with mobile phone NFC car key as standard, and DiLink 4.0 (5G) intelligent network connection system as standard, which supports 5G speed link, dual-frequency positioning and other technologies.With BSD blind spot monitoring, W-HUD head-up display,Four-tone zone intelligent voice interaction, VTOL mobile power station (6.6kW), intelligent electric tailgate (including position memory function), main/passenger seat ventilation/heating, heat and sound insulation glass in the front row + black privacy glass in the rear row are all standard match.

Increasing the volume without increasing the price is also the main reason why the two new cars achieved good sales results as soon as they debuted. In the 200,000 class, the addition of two flagship models will make the competition more intense.