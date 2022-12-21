[摘要]On December 20, the brand new Civic TYPE R was officially launched, priced at 420,000 yuan. The new car will be imported by Dongfeng Honda and sold in the domestic market, and will be delivered in the spring of 2023.

On December 20, the brand new Civic TYPE R was officially launched, priced at 420,000 yuan. The new car will be imported by Dongfeng Honda and sold in the domestic market, and will be delivered in the spring of 2023. It is worth mentioning that the price of the new car in the North American market starts at US$43,990, which is about RMB 317,900, and it is said that it has also caused a price increase in the North American market.

Looking at the new car, the front face basically continues the design style of the new Civic. The red-bottomed Honda LOGO is exciting, and the “TYPE R” logo is inlaid next to it. In addition, the front enclosure of the new car also uses a large area of ​​air intake and heat dissipation openings, and the engine cover is also equipped with vents.

Viewed from the side, the new car is equipped with double five-spoke large-size wheels and red multi-piston brake calipers, and the side skirts are equipped with deflectors to improve aerodynamic performance. At the rear of the car, the fixed large-size spoiler shows a very combat style, while the classic center-mounted three-outlet exhaust layout is also preserved.

Entering the car, the new car only reflects its special identity in some details. The center of the steering wheel is still equipped with a red logo, and red stitching is also used on the steering wheel, door panels, and armrest boxes, which together with the red bucket seats create a fighting atmosphere in the car. There is a “TYPE R” exclusive logo on the center console on the co-pilot side, reminding the co-pilot passengers that they can’t recognize the goods. In addition, for the Chinese market, there will also be an exclusive number plate.

In terms of power, the new car will still be equipped with a 2.0T (K20C1) engine with a maximum power of 330 horsepower and a maximum torque of 420 Nm. The drivetrain is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with a front-axle LSD limited-slip differential.

