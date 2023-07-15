The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico, Set to Revolutionize the Automotive Market

Introducing the New Dodge Hornet: A Revolution in Power and Speed

Residents of Puerto Rico can now experience the thrill of driving the fastest and most powerful compact utility vehicle (CUV) on the market with the arrival of the new Dodge Hornet. With its promise to revolutionize the automotive industry, the Hornet offers an unparalleled combination of speed, sophistication, and safety.

Ricardo Garcia, general manager of FCA Caribbean, proudly claims that the Hornet is not only bigger and more powerful than other vehicles in its class but also the fastest. Available in three versions, the GT model features a two-liter displacement Hurricane4 turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of producing an impressive 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with a nine-speed transmission. In just 6.5 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph).

Despite its exceptional performance, the Hornet doesn’t compromise on safety. Garcia emphasizes that the vehicle offers a combination of strength, speed, and safety, ensuring drivers feel confident on the road. He notes, “You can have a car that is fast, but that is not safe, but that is not our case.”

For those seeking even more power, the R/T version of the Hornet is a plug-in hybrid that delivers a staggering 288 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. With a 15.5 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, it can travel up to 32 miles in electric mode. The R/T version also boasts an exclusive feature called “PowerShot,” which provides an additional 30 horsepower and reduces the 0-60 acceleration time to just 5.6 seconds.

Demonstrating their commitment to the environment, Garcia states that all Dodge models will have a plug-in or electric version. By 2030, they aim to have 40% of their vehicles in Puerto Rico be plug-in or electric.

In terms of design, the Hornet’s sporty and sophisticated appearance is accentuated by sleek lines, LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels. The interior boasts leather seats and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, making every drive a luxurious experience.

Ricardo Garcia hopes that the Hornet will become the best-selling model of the brand in Puerto Rico. To achieve this, the launch of an advertising campaign under the slogan “The power that stings ahead” is planned. The campaign will feature Amanda Serrano, a renowned female boxing star, who expressed her pride in being part of the Hornet’s launch during the model’s press conference.

The arrival of the Hornet follows FCA Caribbean’s successful first half of the year, with a record-breaking 6,138 units sold on the island. While the industry has seen a 4% decrease, FCA has experienced a remarkable 15% growth. Garcia attributes this success to their focus on providing exceptional products and a superior consumer experience.

The new Dodge Hornet is ready to take Puerto Rico by storm, offering an unbeatable combination of power, speed, and style. With its cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and commitment to safety and the environment, the Hornet is set to revolutionize the automotive market on the island.

