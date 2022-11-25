On November 25th, the new Dongfeng Peugeot 5008 was officially launched.A total of 4 models were launched, with a price range of 178,700 to 233,700 yuancompared with the old model, the overall price has dropped by 10,000 yuan, and the whole series has stronger power and higher configuration, which can be called the conscience of the industry!

Since it is not a replacement model, the appearance and interior design of the new 5008 have not changed much. It still adopts a frameless front air intake grille with a dot matrix grille design, and the headlights on both sides are in line with the front grille. The integrated shape increases the visual width of the front of the car.

It is worth mentioning that the new car will have the LOGO in the center of the frontReplaced with a new black and white lion logothe shape is more fierce, and at the same time, the name of the 5008 car series is placed on the front of the car, maintaining the family style.

new carThe length, width and height are 4670/1855/1655mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2840mmthe side adopts a standard SUV body structure, the side is very simple overall, without too many lines, it looks quite clean and neat.

The tail is still in a familiar style. The taillight group adopts the design of a black-bottomed transparent shell. The internal light source presents a vertical three-stage layout. It is very recognizable after being lit. The surround is decorated with chrome-plated guards, and is equipped with a two-sided exhaust layout.

The interior of the car has not been changed too much. Although it is equipped with a full LCD instrument panel and a floating central control screen,But the car still retains enough physical buttons and knobsensuring practicality.

What is worthy of praise is that even the entry-level model has a lot of upgrades compared to the old model. It has keyless entry, leather steering wheel, electric adjustment for the main and co-pilot, large sunroof that can be opened, Huawei HiCar, Internet of Vehicles, and mobile APP. Remote control, automatic headlights, automatic air conditioning, one-button lift and lower windows of the whole car, rain-sensing exterior mirrors, etc.

More importantly,All new cars are equipped with 1.8T+Aisin 8AT power combination as standardwith a maximum output of 211 horsepower and a peak torque of 300 Nm, which is undoubtedly a major upgrade compared to the old low-profile 1.6T.

On the whole, the new 5008 is to increase the volume and reduce the price. The current situation of French cars also makes it have to do so. If it can recognize the reality a few years earlier, Dongfeng Peugeot will probably not be as miserable as it is now. It depends on the follow-up effect.