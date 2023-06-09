The new dream teams?: Couples’ day at the stock exchange: Tesla & GM, Mercedes & Nvidia and Apple & Walt Disney! – Video

But General Motors and Tesla aren’t the only couple that’s attracting attention today. The current AI hype surrounding Nvidia sometimes forgets that the Americans also hold a leading position in the field of “autonomous driving”. Together with Nvidia, Mercedes has now reached a milestone in the USA that no other car manufacturer has achieved before – not even Tesla!

Is a new dream team emerging?

Disney boss Bob Iger has hardly appeared at Apple’s developer conference when rumors start to skyrocket again. Will the tech giant from Cupertino bring Mickey Mouse into the company? It is obvious that a takeover of Walt Disney makes perfect sense for Apple. What’s up with the rumour?

Kontron has to pack his bags

Something has also happened in the model depot. After Kontron failed to meet expectations, the stock was dropped from the sample portfolio again. But a new value comes into the sample depot – a semiconductor producer from Germany.

Topics of today’s show: Dax, Gamestop, Carvana, Meta, Tesla, GM, Apple, Walt Disney, Mercedes, Nvidia, Shop Apotheke, DocMorris, new sample depot, viewer questions

Tip from the stock exchange lounge: Seize the opportunity early and take advantage of the upcoming boom in 3D printing stocks! This emerging industry has the potential to become a major mega trend! In the current report by Dr. Dennis Riedel the impressive potential of 3D printing is demonstrated. Find out more here and secure two selected favorites for your depot!

Die wallstreetONLINE stock market lounge is a popular YouTube format specializing in the stock market and finance. The stock exchange lounge is produced by the online financial platform wallstreetONLINE and offers viewers an informative and entertaining show that deals with current market developments, investment tips and financial topics. Daily at 2pm @wallstreetonlineTV

Markus Weingran, stock expert wallstreetONLINE stock market lounge