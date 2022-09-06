Original title: The new ecology of the capital market accelerates the construction of an international science and technology innovation center

Our reporter Sun Jie

The Beijing Stock Exchange has made a good start since its establishment one year ago, providing capital support for the innovation and development of many science and technology enterprises. Yesterday, the 2022 Service Trade Fair “Capital Market Helps the Construction of International Science and Technology Innovation Centers” thematic forum was held to explore a new path for the capital market to empower technological innovation and development. The guests said that the capital market and technological innovation have formed a new ecology of benign interaction, which is injecting more new impetus into the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, and also makes all parties in the market full of expectations.

Beijing Stock Exchange will better serve SMEs

“Beijing Stock Exchange is an important platform for the capital market to serve innovative small and medium-sized enterprises and support technological innovation. It is of great significance to help the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, and to drive the efficient rectification and high-level circulation of innovation resources.” Wang Jianjun, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission In his speech at the forum, he said that it took only 74 days last year to realize the smooth opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange and a major breakthrough in the construction of a multi-level capital market.

Wang Jianjun said that for the Beijing Stock Exchange, it must focus on serving real enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in new ones, and guide more capital to flow to the real economy and technological innovation, so as to support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. “We support the Beijing Stock Exchange to moderately accelerate its development while focusing on quality.” He said that it is necessary to focus on promoting the high-quality expansion of the Beijing Stock Exchange, which is the basis for the full functioning of the stock exchange.

“Supporting the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises is the natural mission of the Beijing Stock Exchange.” Zhou Guihua, chairman of the Beijing Stock Exchange, said at the forum that since its establishment, the Beijing Stock Exchange has efficiently supported a number of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, and has achieved a total of 23.5 billion in public offerings. Yuan, with an average of 210 million yuan per company, reflecting the concept of reasonable financing for small and medium-sized enterprises on demand. In the future, the Beijing Stock Exchange will aim to build a first-class exchange serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, and better serve the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Improve the depth and breadth of capital market services

Beijing is the seat of the national financial management department and the headquarters of many financial institutions and listed companies. There are more than 760 domestic and foreign listed companies. It is understood that in the future, the city will further serve the reform of the New Third Board, support the Beijing Stock Exchange to improve the system design, expand and strengthen the bond market, promote the reform of the regional equity market, and improve market tolerance and service capabilities. At the same time, promote the high-quality development of securities, funds and futures institutions in Beijing, run the private equity secondary market and S-funds, give play to the role of government guidance funds, and increase the activity of venture capital.

“After the establishment of the Beijing Stock Exchange, the functions of the Beijing National Financial Management Center will be more complete.” Li Wenhong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, said in a keynote speech at the forum that the Beijing Stock Exchange will give full play to the capital market system in the capital. The role of a hub, enhance the depth and breadth of capital market services, give full play to the capital market’s functions such as resource allocation, incentive innovation, asset pricing, and expectation guidance, actively create a good capital market order and ecology, and provide more powerful for the construction of an international science and technology innovation center. Support and more solid protection.

Capital market injects new impetus into science and technology innovation

The capital market and scientific and technological innovation have formed a new ecology of benign interaction, which is injecting more new impetus into the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, and also makes all parties in the market full of expectations.

Li Geping, general manager of CITIC Construction Investment Securities, said that the reform of the capital market registration system has effectively promoted the direct financing of enterprises in Beijing, and will seize the opportunity of the registration system reform and actively participate in the construction of the Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center. The Beijing Stock Exchange provides a new market platform for the high-quality development of technology companies that serve “earlier, smaller, and newer” capital markets.

In the roundtable discussion session, Qian Yujun, Chairman of UBS Securities, and Li Ye, General Manager of Capital Management Company of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, discussed the theme of “Incubating and Cultivating Innovative Enterprises, and Opening Up the Positive Cycle of Capital and Technology“. Experts at the meeting believed that the multi-level capital market provides more flexible and diversified financing channels and more efficient financing services for science and technology innovation enterprises at different development stages and different financing needs, and promotes the gathering of market resources to technological innovation enterprises.

(Editor-in-charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see