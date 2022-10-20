Listen to the audio version of the article

From November there will also be an Emergency ship to carry out search and rescue activities for shipwrecked people in the central Mediterranean, in the area between Libya, Egypt and Lebanon. The unit is called Life Support and was launched in Genoa, after renovations carried out by the San Giorgio shipyards of the port, the same ones who dismantled the Concordia. And it will be a retired commander of Costa Cruises who will lead the ship on its rescue missions.

This is how, explained Rossella Miccio, president of Emergency, “a project strongly desired by the founder” of the NGO, Gino Strada, who passed away last year. And to remember him, on the ship’s sides are reported, painted, his words: “Rights must belong to all men, just to everyone, otherwise call them privileges.”

The ship, 52 meters long and 12 meters wide, with 1,346 tons of tonnage, built in 2002 in the Norwegian shipyard Larsnes was a supply vessel (i.e. a support unit, for example, for offshore platforms) used, for years, by the shipowner Sanco.

2.2 million euros invested for the ship

Emergency bought it for 1.5 million euros, created, to manage it, an ad hoc shipping company, named Prua Rossa, and commissioned the Cantieri San Giorgio to do the refitting (costing about 700 thousand euros), with the works to make the ship a Sar unit (search & rescue), and has entrusted the class renewal to the classification, certification and engineerig Rina (as the Italian naval register). The certificates are expected to be ready between the end of this month and early November and then the ship will leave on its first mission.

The unit has a crew of 25 (with 27 beds available on board), between crew real and staff for the operations of search & rescue, which includes a doctor, two nurses, two cultural mediators and two teams to be used for rescues with the rubber dinghy (Rhib). 175 people can be welcomed on board.